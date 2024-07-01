A Ghanaian businessman decided to support his wife's business, Beauty by Reges, by splashing GH¢100k on a wig at her shop opening

The gesture was welcomed with adowa dancing from actress Fella Makafui, and YouTuber Sobolo amid the cheering from guests and YouTuber Dr Likee

Many people applauded the man and tagged him as a true husband, while others also who were also unhappy about the gesture said the man would take his money back when they got home

A Ghanaian businessman captured many's hearts after splashing GH¢100k on his wife's beauty store opening, Beauty by Reges.

The store was launched on June 30, 2024, and was attended by actress Fella Makafui, YouTuber Dr Likee and his protégé Sobolo, and well-wishers and family.

Photos from the opening of Beauty by Reges. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Man supported his wife's business

In the video shared on the account of Ghanaian blogger GhHyper on Instagram, the businessman was captured walking into the venue. He then announced that he would like to purchase one of the wigs in his wife's store for GH¢100k.

The huge amount left Dr Likee in awe that he grabbed the mic and hyped the man for his generous gesture. He joined Fella, Sobolo and a few others present at the occasion to welcome the man onto the dancefloor.

They danced adowa while cheering the man on, and in the background, the DJ played Nigerian singer Flavour's Game Changer, a song that reflected the man's kind gesture.

Below is a video of the businessman who spent GH¢100k on a wig to support his wife's business.

Reactions to the video of the businessman splashing GH¢100k on a wig to support his wife

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as they applauded the Ghanaian businessman for supporting his wife's business with a lump sum of money. Others, pained by the gesture, said that the man only did it for show and would take back the money when they got home.

Another part of the comment section had people wondering what Sobolo was doing in Ghana after Dr Likee promised to fly him to Canada, where they enjoyed a delicious meal of fufu in a viral video.

Below are the reactions to the video:

iam_kofiyesu said:

I know him. He wanted to buy CrV from me. But unfortunately, the deal didn’t go well because I was greedy. Lol, he is a good man and always busy

babyy_lamar said:

All this show off, and their children will ask them for money, and they will complain yeye rich men

pascalineaborgeh said:

Aaah, Sobolo still Dey Gh or na my eyes dey deceive me

gherttieblay said:

The adowa dance to the Nigerian tune is epic

thenaana_pee said:

He will take it back from her at home

jmcnewsroom said:

So this is the Canada they took Sobolo to??

"She stood by me" - Ghanaian husband caused a stir as he spent GH¢8k on his wife in one night

YEN.com.gh reported that a young man expressed his gratitude to his beloved wife in a very expensive way.

In a TikTok video, he opened up about how his lady never left his side when he had nothing, hence his decision to spend GH₵8,000 on her in one night.

@lovelinda124, a follower, replied: "I wish all men were like you. You really make this woman proud."

Source: YEN.com.gh