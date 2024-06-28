Ghanaian dancer Championrolie opened up about how he received mediocre pay when he started accepting dancing gigs

He talked about the influence of famous Ghanaian dancers Incredible Zigi and Dancegod Lloyd playing crucial roles in making dancing a reputable occupation

He noted that he currently makes more money after garnering fame from dancing and joining the famous dance academy, Dancing With Purpose (DWP)

Famous Ghanaian dancer, Championrolie talked about his dance journey and how it paid off after dedication and hard work.

Championrolie looks dapper in photos. Image Credit: @championrolie

Source: Instagram

Championrolie spoke about his dance journey

In an exclusive interview on 3FM's 3Lounge, Championrolie disclosed that his dance journey started in 2017. He noted that he earned GH¢50 as pay for his first-ever dance show he was billed for.

He stated that despite the mediocre sum of money he earned in his early days as a dancer, he was determined to keep pushing, adding that dancing was his passion.

He stated that after joining Dancing With Purpose (DWP), he earned considerable fame, and that was when he started making good money from his talent.

Speaking about the dancing industry, the DWP member said it has improved. He attributed his success to the pioneers, Incredible Zigi, Dancegod Lloyd, and others, who paved the way for him and other famous dancers and made dancing recognisable.

Championrolie, known as Afronita's best friend, noted that dancing had become profitable and that every child wanted to learn how to dance.

“Dance pays now, and it's better. When I started in 2017, my first pay was GH¢50. Now, by the grace of God, I have signed big contracts, so on my side, I would say it pays," Championrolie said in the interview with Media General's 3FM.

Below is Championrolie's interview on 3FM:

"Congrats": Ghanaians excited as Championrolie bags lucrative influencer deal

YEN.com.gh reported that Championrolie bagged a brand influencer deal with popular smartphone brand Tecno, and he was filled with excitement as the Camon 30 was launched.

The popular dancer looked sharp as he rocked a black suit to the event and could not hide his smile during the ceremony. The launch, which took place on Friday, April 12, 2024, saw numerous influential Ghanaian celebrities, such as Asamoah Gyan, grace the occasion.

YEN.com.gh had an exclusive chat with Championrolie, and he shared how much working with a brand like Tecno meant to him.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh