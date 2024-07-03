Ghana's Chef Smith embarked on a record-breaking attempt for the longest cook-a-thon, and in a presser on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, he announced that the title had been bestowed on him by the institution

However, after congratulatory messages poured in, some made people aware that the framed certificate he displayed at the presser was fake and that GWR had not made the announcement official on their website and social media pages

This got many people agitated as they sought answers from the institution that ended up posting about the Euro2024 rather than confirming whether Chef Smith's award was credible

A Ghanaian chef, Chef Smith, has embarked on a Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt for the longest marathon cooking by an individual. He has put the entire country in pandemonium after alleging that he has been declared the title holder of the attempt.

This comes after he held a press conference on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel to announce that GWR had bestowed the title on him and show off the framed certificate awarded to him.

Ghanaians fume over GWR post on X

In light of this, many Ghanaians have taken to X to tag GWR to ask why they have not confirmed Chef Smith's title on their website, neither have they made posts about it on their various social media pages.

No response from the institution had been made available, and this got many people wondering what the delay was after several people had tagged the account as Chef Smith's name was trending number one on Ghana Trends on X.

During the match between Türkiye and Austria in the Round of 16 of Euro2024, the GWR X account posted about an incredible save made by one of the goalkeepers.

Greatest save of all time??? #EURO2024

The post by GWR agitated many Ghanaians, who wondered why they had not received a response from the institution and were going about their day without knowing the issue at stake.

Below is the post by Guinness World Record on X that agitated Ghanaians:

Reactions to GWR post on Euro2024 rather than confirming Chef Smith's record for the longest cook-a-thon

Many people in the replies and comments to GWR's post wanted answers on whether Chef Smith's title for the longest marathon cooking by an individual was credible after he cooked for 30 days.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

@dkay_tv said:

This is not what we need now. There's confusion on our TL because Chef Smith from Ghana is claiming he has received the certificate for the longest cooking marathon. Why is it taking you so long to post this achievement?

@AsieduMends said:

Ah so you dey online wey you no go tweet about Chef Smith?

@0panaa_1 said:

Admin the whole Ghana is waiting for you o.

@AbeikuSZN said:

So you do your body like you no see that Ghanaians are under your post for one thing

@TwoTerty_ said:

Can't you see all the tags?

Former record holder spoke on Chef Smith's certificate and frame

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Chef Smith claimed to have been certified by the Guinness World Record (GWR) as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon.

While GWR is yet to verify the Ghanaian chef's claim, a certificate he brandished during his press release sparked a frenzy online.

A former GWR record holder weighed in on the subject as doubts over the authenticity of the record still loom.

