Chef Ebenezer Smith has sparked a frenzy online after announcing himself as the new GWR record holder for the world's longest cooking marathon attempt

He showed a certificate at a recent press conference, brandishing it as a keepsake for his GWR attempt

A new update from the Guinness World Records official website has created more confusion about Chef Smith's claim

On February 1, Ghana began its second cooking marathon attempt, with Chef Ebenezer Smith taking over from the unsuccessful Failatu Abdul Razak.

Chef Smith cooked for 35 days in Spintex, clocking 820 hours after ending his attempt on March 1.

At a recent press conference, Chef Smith announced himself as the newest record holder, sparking yet another GWR frenzy in Ghana after Afua Asantewaa's singing marathon.

Guinness World Records shares new update

Unlike other approved attempts, the Guinness World Records has yet to issue a public statement about Chef Smith's cooking marathon, even as pressure from Ghanaians intensifies.

However, an update on the Guinness World Records website indicates that the cooking marathon record is no longer active.

GWR has a tall list of records it deactivated for several reasons. For instance, the fastest violinist record was deactivated in 2017 because GWR said it could no longer judge the quality of renditions.

"As a good rule of thumb—if you can't measure, weigh, or count it—then it's probably not a record!" is GWR's mantra for discontinuing records and applications.

It is still unclear if Chef Smith received approval from GWR before he announced himself as the newest record holder.

Police pick up Chef Smith

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Smith ended up at the police station after his controversial press conference, during which he claimed to be the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Chef Smith, also known as Millenium Chef, is reported to have been chased out of the press conference by men in police and military uniforms.

The report indicated that Nana Boroo brought the security personnel to the conference venue to investigate a supposed breach of contract between him and Smith.

