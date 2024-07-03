West Ham United attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has secured an ambassadorial deal with TECNO Mobile Ghana, and this has excited many of his fans

The tech giant made the announcement on its social media platforms on July 2, 2024

Many people congratulated the Black Stars talisman on this significant milestone

Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus has secured an ambassadorial deal with tech giant TECNO Mobile Ghana.

Mohammed Kudus in his football kit. Image Credit: Getty Images and @westham

Source: Instagram

Kudus becomes TECNO's new brand ambassador

Before announcing Kudus as the brand ambassador, TECNO took to their verified Instagram page to tease fans about their new signing.

The poster contained a silhouette photo of the Black Stars talisman holding one of the tech giant's mobile phone products, and it asked fans to guess who the person was.

Later during the day on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, it dropped the official flier unveiling the West Ham United attacking midfielder as its new brand ambassador. Celebrating his unveiling, the caption accompanying the post said:

Stop at nothing! @kudus_mohammed is now part of the TECNO family, ready to explore the limitless possibilities of TECNO AIoT and smart accessories. #TECNOxKUDUS #StopAtNothing #TECNO

Meanwhile, the announcement comes barely two days after Kudus won the Goal of the Year and the Footballer of the Year awards at the 2024 edition of the Ghana Football Awards.

Below is the post TECNO made to create a buzz around the unveiling of Kudus as its brand ambassador.

Reactions to the news of Kudus securing a deal with TECNO

Many people in the comment section welcomed Kudus into the TECNO family as he joined dancehall musician Stonebwoy, an ambassador since 2020, and a host of major stars representing the brand.

Others also congratulated him and wished him all the best. Below are the sweet messages from fans:

awra_akua said:

Welcome to the family Kuku❤️!!! Things we love to seee

franklina_agbenyegah said:

Bhim to the world ❤️.... Star boy congratulations

abdullahsunkwa said:

Kudus and Stonebwoy again in the same family

ghanamenswearweek said:

Welcome to the family ❤️

kennethashiakwei said:

IT'S GIVING EVERYTHING WELCOME

mr.robert.dodjede said:

Welcome to the @tecnomobile @tecnomobilegh family . We stop at nothing.

julies__jill said:

Congratulations @kudus_mohammed ❤

Below is the Instagram post by TECNO announcing that Kudus was its new ambassador.

Kudus spoke after winning big at Ghana Football Awards

YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars talisman Mohammed Kudus dropped a powerful message on his social media pages.

This comes after he secured two awards: the Goal of the Year award and the Footballer of the Year award at the 2024 edition of the Ghana Football Awards.

Many people congratulated him, while others pleaded with him to leave West Ham and move to a club in Saudi Arabia.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh