West Ham United attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus secured another ambassadorial deal with Skechers, a famous American multinational footwear and apparel company

The company made the announcement on social media where Kudus was featured in a commercial with England national team captain Harry Kane, Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko and Swedish professional footballer Anthony Elanga

many people talked about their admiration for the video, while others congratulated Kudus on this major win

Mohammed Kudus in Skechers Football commercial. Image Credit: @skechersfootball and @kudus_mohammed

Source: Instagram

Kudus bagged another ambassadorial deal

The Black Stars attacking midfielder is featured in the commercial with England national team captain Harry Kane, Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko and Swedish professional footballer Anthony Elanga.

The video shared on Skechers' Instagram page began with scenes from a press conference during which Harry Kane and Oleksandr Zinchenko refused to comment on the questions posed to them by the press.

Kudus jumped into the scene when he tried to look into a camera. A golden light flashed onto his face, and he lost consciousness. Upon regaining himself, the Swedish winger stretched out his hand and told him he was welcome into the family.

Elanga then offered Kudus his new pair of boots, which he tested on a pitch while showing off his football skills. He scored a goal and did his signature celebration.

Meanwhile, this is the second ambassadorial deal the Black Stars talisman has signed recently. On July 2, 2024, tech giant TECNO unveiled him as their brand ambassador.

Below is a commercial video featuring Mohammed Kudus, Happy Kane, and Anthony Elanga.

Reactions to the Skechers commercial featuring Ghana's Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars player Kamaldeen was overjoyed for his close friend Kudus, who bagged a new deal with the famous American footwear brand. Other fans of the Starboy were also excited, hyped him up, and congratulated him in the comments.

Below are the reactions to the Skechers commercial:

brenner.alfie said:

MOHAMMED KUDUS RUNNING DOWN THE WING

talkingdrumstravel said:

STAR BOY

bootsclub said:

These commercials are so beautiful oh!

5rayy_ said:

Never knew Zinchenko was part of this

sarawniasalma said:

Congratulations Starboy Kudus

harrysteelefilm said:

Epic epic, such a fun shoot ⚽️

beanodxb said:

Got nervous when I saw kudos @fabriziorom in the same post @dxbhammers

quavoasapyachty said:

Even Kane is cold in this one

Source: YEN.com.gh