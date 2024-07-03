Matthew Amoah: Former Black Stars Striker’s 15-Year-Old Son Gets 1st Pro Contract With Feyenoord
- Matthew Amoah Jr has signed his first professional contract with Dutch top-flight side Feyenoord
- The 15-year-old attacking midfielder is the son of former Ghana Black Stars striker Matthew Amoah
- The young player's father and family joined him on his big day as he signed for Feyenoord after rising through the club's youth system
Former Black Stars attacker Matthew Amoah's 15-year-old son has signed his first professional contract with Dutch side Feyenoord.
Feyenoord is a professional football club which plays in the Eredesive, the top flight in Dutch football.
The young player has been with the club, rising through its youthful club system to his first pro stint.
Matthew Amoah and family join son's big day
Matthew Amoah Jr's professional contract with Feyenoord runs until 2027. Speaking about his milestone, the young attacking midfielder said,
"I have worked towards this wonderful moment all these years, and next season, I want to take the next step in my development and hope to be important for my team again by giving assists and scoring goals."
The Black Stars veteran, his wife and two other children joined the young player during his unveiling ceremony at Feyenoord.
Matthew Amoah featured in the Black Stars games from 2002 to 2011, scoring 12 goals and manning Ghana's attack with Asamoah Gyan.
Ghanaians react to Matthew Amoah Jr's milestone
YEN.com.gh gathered af ew comments from fans in reaction to Matthew Amoah Jr's first pro contract with Feyenoord.
Gideon Buabeng said:
I know what the GFA is planning
Salifu Seidu Guy wrote:
Amoah was one of underrated and unappreciated strikers we ever had.
Blessed Benjamin noted:
More of this in greater way will be greater than your dad in Jesus name congrats.
Jerry Adjei remarked:
Congratulations to my nephew Matthew Amoah Jnr. The sky is the limit, boy. We are proud of you.
CK Akonnor''s son signs for Black Stars
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bundesliga team Borussia Mönchengladbach had completed the signing of teenage sensation Charles Herrmann.
The 18-year-old German-born Ghanaian winger joins the team after his impressive stint with Dortmund's youth side.
Charles Herrmann is believed to be the son of Ghanaian football legend CK Akonnor. His sister, Schia, the musician, posted Charles' milestone online.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
