Diminutive Ghanaian actors Yaw Dabo and Don Little welcomed Arsenal Football Club scout Phil Antwi at the airport on Wednesday, July 3, 2024

In the video, the two Kumwood stars joked about how well the other person could speak English, getting Mr Antwi laughing hard

The video got many people laughing hard, while others hailed Yaw Dabo for putting in the work to ensure his players get scouted for Europe

Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo welcomed Arsenal football club scout and player recruitment Phil Antwi from the UK to Ghana.

Yaw Dabo welcomes Phil Antwi to Ghana

Yaw Dabo and his fellow Kumawood star Don Little and his team were at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to welcome Phill Antwi on Wednesday evening, July 3, 2024.

In the video posted on Zionfelix's Instagram, they gave Mr Antwi a warm welcome by placing a kente sash around his neck.

The two actors lightened the mood as Don Little joked about Yaw Dabo's English being poor. However, the Arsenal scout said he was impressed with how he spoke the King's language.

In jest, Don Little said he spoke better English than Yaw Dabo and completed junior high school while his colleague completed primary school.

Meanwhile, Yaw Dabo is known for going the extra mile to make sure the players in their academy have their breakthrough and become professional. In June 2023, he invited Spanish football scout Xavi Hildago to his soccer academy to scout for talented footballers.

Below is a video of Yaw Dabo and Don Little welcoming Phil Antwi from the UK into Ghana.

Below is the video of Yaw Dabo and Don Little waiting upon the arrival of Phil Antwi.

Reactions to the welcome video of Phil Antwi

Many people in the comment section applauded Yaw Dabo for doing an incredible job for his players at the Dabo Soccer Academy.

Others also could not help but add several laughing emojis to their comments as they talked about the part of the video that made them laugh hard.

Below are the reactions to the video of Yaw Dabo and Don Little welcoming the Arsenal scout to Ghana:

sir_makarios said:

Don Little is a whooole mood

prynz_joe said:

but why bra Dabo make serious like dat.. arh

nomtrendz said:

Yaw Dabo’s hairstyle is called three steps

israel_aka_ak47 said:

He's doing a very good job.

kojo_maris said:

Looks like Dabo bore don little lowkey

owoahene_kofi_sikadwa said:

Was it necessary for our “Celebs” to push the man’s bag? Asking for a friend

misskwahubronii said:

as3 )mo act play

