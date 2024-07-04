Samini: Throwback Photo Of Music Star During His Days At St Margaret Mary SHS Pops Up
- A throwback photo of Samini showing his days as a teenager in SHS has popped up online
- The photo has Samini rocking his uniform in style while he was a student at St Margaret Mary SHS
- The Regaae and Dancehall music star's looks in the old photo warmed hearts online
An old photo of popular Reggae-Dancehall musician Samini, formerly known as Batman, in his senior high school (SHS) days has popped on #ThrowbackThursday.
In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, a younger-looking Samini is seen in the blue uniform of Dansoman-based St Margaret Mary, where he attended SHS.
Samini's swag and good looks
Inside Samini's shirt pocket was a scientific calculator which suggests he was a serious student at the time.
With his round face, Samini gave a partial smile as she posed for the camera.
Though the quality of the throwback photo is very low, it does not diminish the fact that Samini was a handsome boy who had grown with his good looks.
See below for the photo as shared on Instagram.
Samini's fans react to his SHS throwback photo
The throwback photo of Samini has triggered different reactions from his admirers on social media. While some pointed to the My Own hitmaker's good looks, others shared their pride in having the same alma mater as him.
larigold5 said:
Handsome since
yhaa_bediide said:
Waaaw time really changes, God has been gud
killiannyaku
St. Margaret Mary SHS. He was my proud senior. ASSMOS For Life
Samini brings out 14-year-old daughter on stage
