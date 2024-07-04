A throwback photo of Samini showing his days as a teenager in SHS has popped up online

The photo has Samini rocking his uniform in style while he was a student at St Margaret Mary SHS

The Regaae and Dancehall music star's looks in the old photo warmed hearts online

An old photo of popular Reggae-Dancehall musician Samini, formerly known as Batman, in his senior high school (SHS) days has popped on #ThrowbackThursday.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, a younger-looking Samini is seen in the blue uniform of Dansoman-based St Margaret Mary, where he attended SHS.

Samini: Throwback Photo Of Music Star During His Days At St Margaret Mary SHS Pops Up Photo source: @samini

Samini's swag and good looks

Inside Samini's shirt pocket was a scientific calculator which suggests he was a serious student at the time.

With his round face, Samini gave a partial smile as she posed for the camera.

Though the quality of the throwback photo is very low, it does not diminish the fact that Samini was a handsome boy who had grown with his good looks.

See below for the photo as shared on Instagram.

Samini's fans react to his SHS throwback photo

The throwback photo of Samini has triggered different reactions from his admirers on social media. While some pointed to the My Own hitmaker's good looks, others shared their pride in having the same alma mater as him.

larigold5 said:

Handsome since

yhaa_bediide said:

Waaaw time really changes, God has been gud

killiannyaku

St. Margaret Mary SHS. He was my proud senior. ASSMOS For Life

Samini brings out 14-year-old daughter on stage

Meanwhile, Samini recently performed alongside Daddy Lumba and others at a concert in Wolverhampton in the UK, where a pregnant woman came to dance.

The musician saw his 14-year-old daughter interacting with a guy in the audience during his performance.

Fearing that the guy might be 'wooing' her, Samini brought the girl on stage and issued a warning to the guy to allow the 'small' girl to grow.

