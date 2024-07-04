Global site navigation

Samini: Throwback Photo Of Music Star During His Days At St Margaret Mary SHS Pops Up
Celebrities

Samini: Throwback Photo Of Music Star During His Days At St Margaret Mary SHS Pops Up

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah 2 min read
  • A throwback photo of Samini showing his days as a teenager in SHS has popped up online
  • The photo has Samini rocking his uniform in style while he was a student at St Margaret Mary SHS
  • The Regaae and Dancehall music star's looks in the old photo warmed hearts online

PAY ATTENTION: Read YEN News now on Facebook Broadcast Channel. Click and follow now!

An old photo of popular Reggae-Dancehall musician Samini, formerly known as Batman, in his senior high school (SHS) days has popped on #ThrowbackThursday.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, a younger-looking Samini is seen in the blue uniform of Dansoman-based St Margaret Mary, where he attended SHS.

Samini
Samini: Throwback Photo Of Music Star During His Days At St Margaret Mary SHS Pops Up Photo source: @samini
Source: Instagram

Samini's swag and good looks

Inside Samini's shirt pocket was a scientific calculator which suggests he was a serious student at the time.

PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.

Read also

Black Stars: Ernest Nuamah's mother admires son's car in adorable video

With his round face, Samini gave a partial smile as she posed for the camera.

Though the quality of the throwback photo is very low, it does not diminish the fact that Samini was a handsome boy who had grown with his good looks.

See below for the photo as shared on Instagram.

Samini's fans react to his SHS throwback photo

The throwback photo of Samini has triggered different reactions from his admirers on social media. While some pointed to the My Own hitmaker's good looks, others shared their pride in having the same alma mater as him.

larigold5 said:

Handsome since

yhaa_bediide said:

Waaaw time really changes, God has been gud

killiannyaku

St. Margaret Mary SHS. He was my proud senior. ASSMOS For Life

Samini brings out 14-year-old daughter on stage

Meanwhile, Samini recently performed alongside Daddy Lumba and others at a concert in Wolverhampton in the UK, where a pregnant woman came to dance.

Read also

McBrown's husband Maxwell bonds with Baby Maxin, buys her toys: "Responsible dad"

The musician saw his 14-year-old daughter interacting with a guy in the audience during his performance.

Fearing that the guy might be 'wooing' her, Samini brought the girl on stage and issued a warning to the guy to allow the 'small' girl to grow.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 10 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA) after school. He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel