West Ham United attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus showed his humble side when he stormed Nima to play a football match

Several kids who spotted him swarmed him as they wanted to meet their idol who grew up in the community and was now a global sensation

The video warmed many hearts, while others were concerned about his safety

Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus was shown so much love when he stormed a football park at Kanda near Nima on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

Kudus mobbed by fans at Nima

The moment Kudus stepped out of his Lamborghini Urus and walked towards the dusty football park, many kids rushed to catch a glimpse of the Black Stars talisman.

Others wanted to touch him, so they stretched out their hands to grab his neck, face, and even the Black Stars jersey he was wearing.

The purpose of the visit was to play a football match with his friends and members of the Nima community where he grew up and where his passion for football was birthed and nurtured.

Kudus was there with his close friend and Black Stars teammate, Ernest Nuamah, who also joined in playing the game.

Below is a video of Mohammed Kudus being mobbed by little kids in Nima.

Reactions to the video of kids rushing to meet Kudus

Many people in the comment section were worried about the safety of Mohammed Kudus, the 2024 Ghana Football Awards' Footballer of the Year, as they wondered why he did not go along with bouncers or bodyguards.

Others also admired the love Kudus received from the little children in Nima, the community where he grew up.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to the video:

str8_bk_2t said:

Zongo boys never disappoint

_mr_principal said:

Ei is the zongo people still saying krudusss in front of him?

danny_obrempong_ said:

Him naa he’s from zongo so he understands

barbsy0 said:

memorable welcome for Kudussss

shootsshady said:

He should have gone there with bouncers. Imagine it was to be in the covid season

gracewaakye said:

Erhh if he didn’t have boys around him anka he go hurt o

bashiru__iawt said:

Dem go break ein neck p333

Below is a video of Kudus and Nuamah playing football with the people of Nima.

