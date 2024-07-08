Shatta Wale's mother, Madam Elsie, in a video, shared her health issues and alleged that her son had neglected her

Madam Elsie's accusations against her son caught the attention of Kwadwo Sheldon, who shared his opinion on the issue

Upon seeing Kwadwo Sheldon's comments, Shatta Wale has taken to social media to hit back at him

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has reacted to YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon's comments after his mother, Madam Elsie Avemegah, accused him of neglecting her.

Shatta Wale and Kwadwo Sheldon Photo source: @shattawalenima @kwadwosheldon

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale responds to Kwadwo Sheldon's comments

In a Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale subtlely jabbed Kwadwo Sheldon for commenting on his mother's accusations against him.

In the post, Shatta Wale insulted Kwadwo Sheldon and other Ghanaians who have criticised him over the allegations.

The Dancehall artiste also boasted of doing more for his family than Kwadwo Sheldon and others have done.

He wrote,

"See fools talking about my family matters ,as if they have even done what I have done for mine …Time go tell ,man go learn.Villagers."

Check out the post below:

Netizens react to Shatta Wale's comments in the social media post

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few remarks from Ghanaians on social media in reaction to Shatta Wale's comments about Kwadwo Sheldon and his other critics.

MC KhissBwoy commented:

"Dem dey dey waste demma time buh always remember if they don’t talk about you they won’t eat and I wonder why they don’t do it positively "

Emmanuel Germah commented:

"I understand your pain Kingwe knew you bought her a and and you also got her an apartment, just forget about everything and get back to her. She's wrong by using the media against you"

AbrahamMajesty Hayford commented:

"Your mother is your everything bro, forget about the fact that she abandoned you when you were small. Just forget that bro, take care of him and let her feel remorseful. If you really take care of her, one day she will come and beg you. Just do whatever you can, it's not beyond you bro."

Kwadwo Sheldon shades Shatta Wale after the condition of the musician's mother emerged

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that during Kwadwo Sheldon's live interaction, a fan sought his opinion about the new accusations against Shatta Wale.

Sheldon, who has had a rift with Shatta Wale in the past, attempted to remain neutral about Elsie Avemegah's issues.

