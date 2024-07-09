Lisa Quama Looks Classy As She Ditches Corset Gown For Men's Suit, Photos Stun Fans
- Famous Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama turned many heads online when she dropped pictures of her rocking a men's suit
- The DWP member styled her hair into stitch braids, wore platform shoes, and posed in an elegant sitting room
- Media personality Cookie Tee and many others admired the pictures in the comments
Talented Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama turned many heads online when she slayed in a men's suit and posed beautifully in pictures.
Lisa Quama rocked a men's suit in pictures
In a new set of pictures, Lisa looked as beautiful as she looked masculine. The celebrated dancer wore a long-sleeved white shirt styled with a black stripped vest, trousers, and a suit.
She completed her look by wearing black platform shoes and black socks underneath. The famous DWP member accessorised her look with designer glasses.
Her natural hair was styled into stitch braids to maintain a more classy look, and her edges curled to perfection.
Below are lovely pictures of Lisa Quama looking classy in her suit:
Reactions to the lovely pictures of Lisa Quama
Many people in the comment section of Lisa Quama's Instagram post cheered her by mentioning her name and giving her nicknames.
Seasoned media personality Cookie Tee admired how stunning she looked in the pictures as they shared which slide was their favourite.
Below are the reactions to the beautiful pictures of Lisa Quama in suit:
demzy_baye said:
The Name is LQ
championrolie said:
God Got you 4L!
cookieteegh said:
Second slide is HARD!
50kjuggg said:
I love the way you put God first in everything you do , keep it up dear . The man wey go marry you is veryy luck
1real_ador said:
Naaa chale... this be harrdddd
_ana_sta_cia said:
Big Lisa❤️❤️❤️❤️. You're who you think you are ❤️
__skrrrttt said:
Thanks for the super pictures tho.
DWP stars stormed Temasco, students mobbed them and begged for their T-shirts
YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Afro-dance collective DWP Academy recently performed at the Tema Senior High School.
The high school students could not get enough of the viral stars' presence and performance. The lovely video of their last moment in school as they left surfaced online.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
