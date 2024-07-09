Famous Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama turned many heads online when she dropped pictures of her rocking a men's suit

The DWP member styled her hair into stitch braids, wore platform shoes, and posed in an elegant sitting room

Media personality Cookie Tee and many others admired the pictures in the comments

Talented Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama turned many heads online when she slayed in a men's suit and posed beautifully in pictures.

Lisa Quama looks stunning in photos. Image Credit: @lisaquama

Lisa Quama rocked a men's suit in pictures

In a new set of pictures, Lisa looked as beautiful as she looked masculine. The celebrated dancer wore a long-sleeved white shirt styled with a black stripped vest, trousers, and a suit.

She completed her look by wearing black platform shoes and black socks underneath. The famous DWP member accessorised her look with designer glasses.

Her natural hair was styled into stitch braids to maintain a more classy look, and her edges curled to perfection.

Below are lovely pictures of Lisa Quama looking classy in her suit:

Reactions to the lovely pictures of Lisa Quama

Many people in the comment section of Lisa Quama's Instagram post cheered her by mentioning her name and giving her nicknames.

Seasoned media personality Cookie Tee admired how stunning she looked in the pictures as they shared which slide was their favourite.

Below are the reactions to the beautiful pictures of Lisa Quama in suit:

demzy_baye said:

The Name is LQ

championrolie said:

God Got you 4L!

cookieteegh said:

Second slide is HARD!

50kjuggg said:

I love the way you put God first in everything you do , keep it up dear . The man wey go marry you is veryy luck

1real_ador said:

Naaa chale... this be harrdddd

_ana_sta_cia said:

Big Lisa❤️❤️❤️❤️. You're who you think you are ❤️

__skrrrttt said:

Thanks for the super pictures tho.

