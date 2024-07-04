Founder of AfroStar Kids Academy Afronita flew to Spain to participate in the Oyofe Festival Volume 6

She posted pictures on social media as she flaunted her neatly done goddess stitch braids and her heartwarming smile

Many people in the comment section gushed over how stunning she looked, while others loved the fact that she was travelling the world in 2024

Ghanaian dancer Afronita flaunted her new look in photos as she travelled to Spain for the Oyofe Festival Volume 6 with fellow dancers, Allo Danny, Dancegod Lloyd, and Championrolie.

Afronita and Dancegod Lloyd in Spain. Image Credit @dancegodlloyd and @afronita

Source: Instagram

Afronita slayed in Spain

The Stargyal, as many of her ardent fans call her, flaunted her well-done goddess stitch braids that were long enough to flow over her backside and had volume to make the hairdo stand out.

In the post's caption, Afronita told her fans that she was not in Ghana but in Spain, hinting that the location was printed on her sweater. Sharing the purpose of her trip, she noted that she would be performing on the night of July 4, 2024, at the Oyofe Festival.

Current location in my sweatshirt ! ☀️SPAIN WE ARE HERE!!! @oyofe_official

Overjoyed about her trip, the AfroStar Kids Academy founder noted that she would have a great time. She wrote:

Europe let’s have a good time!#afronitaaa #stargyal #spain #europe

Below are lovely pictures of Afronita in Spain.

Reactions to Afronita's gorgeous look in Spain

Many people were stunned by Afronita's beauty in the pictures, and the comment section was filled with love and smiley emojis.

Her fervent fans were also overjoyed that she finally posted on her Instagram page after not posting in about four days.

Below are the reactions:

afroniellaaa said:

The smiles that never fades I love you mummy❤️ @afronitaaa

allodanny_ said:

I shot it ❤️

manforwah said:

My beautiful damsel on flight mood. Go show them how is done❤️

_britneybae said:

finally awuradeee God knows I was starving !!!

nanaadwoa428 said:

Finally finally someone posted aaaaawn mi star u are the true definition of beauty

_britneybae said:

you look soooo good

iamlarry_2 said:

I love to see you travel the world girl !! ❤️

kweeelenkwe said:

Kaish Barcelona babe wai❤️my baby

Source: YEN.com.gh