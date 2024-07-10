Lil Win's grandmother, in a video, showered blessings on him and shared how the actor's movies prevent her from being lonely

The old woman mentioned that her kids are not often by her side due to them being busy with work and other engagements, so Lil Win's movies have been her source of joy

In the video, she blessed him and prayed that the actor's work would continue to thrive. He shared the touching video on his Instagram page, and many of his followers were moved by her words

The grandmother of popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win showered him with blessings and shared how his movies have been a source of joy and companionship for her.

The elderly woman revealed that her children are often busy with work and other engagements, leaving her alone much of the time. However, Lil Win's movies have filled this void, keeping her entertained and preventing loneliness.

The video, posted by Lil Win on his Instagram page, showed his grandmother expressing deep gratitude for his work. She praised the actor's talents and prayed for his continued success in the entertainment industry. Her words touched many of Lil Win's followers, who were moved by the love and support from her.

Lil Win's granny wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

akua_naomi_ said:

God bless you granny ❤️ and live longer

franklina_agbenyegah commented:

Amen bless you granny

miluvmi_ reacted:

Kojo continue working don't mind the haters . They're tim too go come them go face same fate

munerabaidoo said:

may God continue to bless you paa

naa_sika_omaboe commented:

Adom nyame should bless and protect you

