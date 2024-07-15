Afia Schwarzenegger has opened up about why she fell out with UTV producer Fadda Dickson

She shared Fadda Dickson's operational structure, which often lands on-air personalities in hot waters

Her rants about the producer have caused a stir online as fans share their thoughts

Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger and comedienne has opened up about what caused her downfall at UTV.

According to the controversial figure, UTV poached her at a time when several other stations were clamouring for her services.

However, the station manned by media executives like the renowned Fadda Dickson who sabotaged her career.

Afia Schwarzenegger chides Fadda Dickson

In 2013, Afia Schwarzenegger, real name Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, quit her role as TV3's Music Music entertainment show host to join Despite Media.

During a recent live TikTok interaction, Afia Schwarzenegger recounted her regret about Fadda Dickson, a producer of the platform's flagship program, United Showbiz.

"My court case was because of Fadda. He is the one who asks questions on the show. Allow McBrown to come and speak the truth, Afia Schwarzenegger shared during her live interaction."

Afia Schwarzenegger said this in reference to her court case with Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional chairman of the NPP, whom she alleged to have been in a relationship with during a live broadcast of UTV's United Showbiz program.

While the court pardoned the show's producer, Fadda Dickson, it fined Nana Ama McBrown and other pundits on the show along with Afia Schwarzenegger 60000 cedis each.

