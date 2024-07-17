Dancehall musician Stonebwoy excited many of his fans when he dropped a video showing off his table tennis skills

The table tennis board was mounted in a backyard as he and his friends competed among themselves

Many of his fans hailed him as being multi-talented as they watched the video in admiration

Multiple award-winning dancehall musician Stonebwoy showed that he was not only good at making hit songs but also good at sports.

Stonebwoy played table tennis

In a video, Stonebwoy and his friends set up a table tennis board in a backyard as they gathered to compete.

Stonebwoy was captured competing with another friend, and after the end of the competition, he was declared the winner. Amid cheers, the Your Body hitmaker leapt for joy and celebrated with his friends.

In the caption of the video on X, the 25th TGMA Artiste of the Year noted that despite displaying incredible talent, he needed a coach to polish up his skills.

"I Just need a coach.. ," he wrote on his X account.

Below is a video of Stonebwoy playing table tennis.

Reactions to the video of Stonebwoy playing table tennis

The skills displayed in the video by Stonebwoy left many of his fans, known as the Bhim Natives, in awe. They hailed him, and some listed the things he was good at.

The comments are below:

@madiibrahim_4 said:

"A contest between you and Shatta Wale is all I want to watch"

@10trillionboy said:

"I can be your coach oo bobo. Good in every aspect. So proud of you"

@elynam_demigodd said:

"Good with book. Good with football. Good with tennis. Good with fashion. Good with music (at least 8 different genres). Good with the Girl dem. Sir, Is there anything else you’re good at that we don’t know?"

@BhimNativesGh said:

"Next Olympics Games you're representing Ghana"

@NTETIEPA said:

"Table tennis too u know play pass am ei multi talented bhim ♥"

@Ugorlorma said:

Hahaha… that era in Ashaiman, when we would arrange benches as table tenis board. If you passed through that era you a tenis pro.

@AwusahI86656 said:

"My boss is so good at everything he does…#BHIMTILLSATANREPENT✌❤️"

Gyan awed at Stonebwoy's electrifying performance at the Ghana Music Awards

YEN.com.gh reported that retired Ghanaian professional footballer Asamoah Gyan was stunned by dancehall musician Stonebwoy's performance at the 2024 Ghana Music Awards.

In the video, the musician performed Ghanaian music group VIP's 2003 banger Ahomka Womu with a live band.

Many people in the comment section wished Asamoah Gyan and Stonebwoy would collaborate on a song.

