Guinness World Record holder Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah turned two on Tuesday, July 16, 2024

To celebrate, his mother, Chantelle Eghan, with the support of Top Choco, organised a lovely party for him at his school

Many people wished him well and admired how he enjoyed his special day at the Aristoland Montessori Centre

Guinness World Record holder for the Youngest Male Artist, Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, celebrated his second birthday on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Guinness World Record artist, Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, celebrates his second birthday on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Image credit: @ghkwaku and @ace_liam_paints

Ace-Liam celebrates his second birthday in style

To celebrate his second birthday, Ace-Liam's mother, Chantelle Eghan, with the support of Top Choco, organised a lovely party for him.

The event was held at the GWR holder's school, Aristoland Montessori Centre. Present were his classmates, teachers, and representatives of Top Choco.

As part of activities to celebrate him, a branded Top Choco cake was cut amid cheers and everyone singing the 'Happy Birthday' theme song.

There was a painting booth where kids were given a canvas to paint with the help of a guide. Other activities included musical chairs and a dancing competition.

Below is the video of Ace-Liam and his mother, Chantelle Eghan, arriving at his birthday celebration:

Below is a video of the lovely decor at Ace-Liam's party to celebrate his second birthday:

Ghanaians celebrate Ace-Liam on his birthday

Birthday wishes poured in for Ace-Liam as he turned two. Others loved the beautiful party that was organised to celebrate him.

Below are the sweet messages from Ghanaians:

dedebills said:

"Happy birthday Liam ❤️"

uniquely_pabe said:

"Happy birthday champ ❤️❤️"

akuapem_toffegh said:

"He is not aware he is a world champion"

rich_love_neverbad said:

"Boss is busy he doesn’t know what’s happening"

shieldonline_ said:

"He nor noe what dey happen sef"

fireladygh said:

"Awwww happy birthday twinkle star, age gracefully in Jesus mighty name, may the good Lord protect him against evil eyes"

rosemondnaaborley said:

"Awwww kids he doesn’t know what is ongoing mpo"

akuaexcellency said:

"Happy birthday Champ"

Below are videos of little kids of the Aristoland Montessori Centre having a great time at the party:

Ace-Liam and mum unbox GWR certificate

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ace-Liam officially received a certificate from Guinness World Records as the youngest male painter.

The talented Ghanaian artist achieved the incredible feat after his mother, Chantelle Eghan, applied on his behalf and guided him.

Ace Liam's mother has shared a video of how she received, unboxed, and assembled the frame for the GWR certificate her son earned.

