Ghanaian musician Joshua Kojo Ampah, popularly called Keche Joshua, says Sarkodie is the greatest rapper of all time

The hip-life musician explained how the advanced effect of technology has impacted sectors, including the Ghanaian music industry

Some social media users have commented on the viral post regarding Keche on UTV on Instagram

Ghanaian singer Keche Joshua has argued that comparing Sarkodie to other seasoned rappers like Lord Kenya and Obrafour is very disrespectful.

The talented musician Keche has claimed that Sarkodie has become a top brand because of his digital music distribution and social media presence.

Keche Joshua is controversially claiming Sarkodie's music distribution and social media presence made him a top brand. Photo credit: @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Keche Joshua explained that top rappers like Lord Kenya and Obrafour did not have access to social media during their era.

Watch the video below:

Andrew King: Sarkodie is Ghana's greatest rapper

In comparison, Andrew King, a member of the Keche musical group, claimed that Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie is the greatest rapper in Ghana of all time.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Keche Joshua's UTV video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below following Keche's comments:

Emmanueladuyeboah stated:

Keche is speaking truth. Respect bro

freedombwoy_official stated:

Well said bro …u gain my respect

maameachiaa22 stated:

Deep!!!

Kwesiokawa stated:

This man is so wise

maahk_stillafan stated:

Well said

Cashizzbloodd stated:

This is real fact

bestfrom_mina stated:

Respect to you, Keche

Larryorakle stated:

Sarkodie is good. But he Mostly needs a singer to make a hit!! Obrafour did pae mu ka without feature. I stand to be corrected though!!

Sammydoctee stated:

King SARKk himself said big inspirations and started mentioning names, obrafour ,lord kenya, reggie rockstone okomfour kwadee Sark cherish them

team__5o9 stated:

He talk true waaaa

sino7_music stated:

Respect @kechejoshua_

gbevu_23 stated:

Well said @kechejoshua_

iamchris_003 stated:

@kecheglobal is really making sense !! ❤️

Mykcutetrends stated:

@kecheglobal my guy always speak fact !

Ghanaian Millionaire And Wife of Keche Andre Joana Gyan Buys Louis Vuitton And Gucci Bags Worth GH₵104,855

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the affluent spouse of Ghanaian musician Keche Andre going on a shopping binge.

The hardworking businesswoman consistently sets trends on social media with her appearance and Afrocentric haircuts.

The affable CEO, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, who owns a total of 16 businesses in Ghana, never disappoints with her looks.

Source: YEN.com.gh