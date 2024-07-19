Believers Worship Centre founder Adom Kyei-Duah was trending as a video of his luxurious mansion captured at night surfaced online

The viral video showed the gold gates, the well-designed walls, the well-lit compound and the well-gardened space outside made the mansion beautiful

The video excited many people as they talked about how beautiful the mansion looked, while others talked about his educational journey

The luxurious mansion of Believers Worship Centre founder Adom Kyei-Duah has surfaced on social media and sparked many reactions from Ghanaians.

Adom Kyei-Duah's plush mansion lit up at night trends. Image Credit: @amegahfrancis and @stephenadomkyeiduah

Source: TikTok

Adom Kyei-Duah's mansion

The video captures the plush exterior of Adom Kyei-Duah's luxurious mansion, which occupies a large piece of land.

The mansion was well-lit at night, which brightened its beauty and made many people admire it even more. The walls were of average height, and the gates were made of gold.

The video's background audio was captured from one of his sermons at his 19,000-capacity church. He talked about his school days and how he was nicknamed Kyei Momoni.

The pastor, who healed Lil Win after his near-fatal accident, disclosed that he attended Akosombo International School, but unfortunately for him, he was not smart and was sacked.

Below is a video of Adom Kyei-Duah's luxury mansion.

Reactions to the video

Many people in the comment section were awed by the plush mansion of Adom Kyei Duah such that they talked about its beauty. Others also talked about his educational background and the fact that he went to a wealthy school.

The opinions of Ghanaians to the video are below:

SikaNa said:

"Education is not everything, I sat in class with people who knew nothing, but today, they have made it big. This life no balance ooooo"

Aim_stone said:

"I tap into this Bleesing "

SPIRITUAL ITEMS SUPPLIER said:

"This man went to AIS back in his days. Some of your here were not even born. He is not from a poor home I guess."

prestige❤ said:

"This is the doing of the Lord"

jess said:

"Wowwwwwwww papa this is beautiful. Adom Nyame continue to bless and protect you"

Abrenpong decorations said:

"woow i tap into oapa's blessings. Adom Nyame you're the lord of possibility.Amen."

"Don't worship me like God": Adom Kyei-Duah warned his followers, video

YEN.com.gh reported that the overseer of Believers Worship Centre, Adom Kyei-Duah, warned his church members to refrain from worshipping him like God.

The pastor, who went viral for healing Kumawood actor Lil Win, said that he wanted to be respected and honoured.

His statement sparked massive debate on social media, with some saying his request does not make sense to them.

Source: YEN.com.gh