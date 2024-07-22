Dr Likee's Cronies Kyekyeku And 39/40 Speak Up After Accusations Of Abandoning C Confion
- Kyekyeku and 39/40 have opened up about their colleague C Confiion's recent illness for the first time
- Rumours sprung up that Kyekyeku and 39/40 had left their colleague to suffer while he battled a life-threatening illness
- The actors addressed the rumours and explained why they couldn't do much as many fans expected from them
Ghanaian actor C Confion recently spoke out about a life-threatening illness which took him off-screen duties for many weeks.
The actor, who has become a mainstay in Dr Likee's viral comedy videos, recounted the painful experience as he battled the illness without the full empathy from his colleagues.
C Confion's account sparked rumours about Dr Likee and his cronies abandoning him at his lowest point.
Kyekyeku and 39/40 defend themselves
Kyekyeku, who recently travelled to the UK with Dr Likee for Nacee's KAVOD, clarified that he visited C Confion. That's contrary to the popular narrative that Dr Likee and his cronies didn't call on the embattled actor.
39/40 also established that he has not abandoned C Confion, and no one from Dr Likee's camp has considered such an action.
Both actors explained that they were unable to offer their full support to C Confion because they were on duty in Accra when the actor's condition aggravated.
Dr Likee, who has become their frontrunner, has yet to speak on C Confiion's condition and current status as part of the collective.
Fans react to the confusion in Dr Likee's camp
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to 39/40 and Kyekyeku's explanation of C-Confion's accusations.
im_phred said:
"Your friends have their friend…Your boss has his favourites among your colleagues….Keep this in mind."
Kojo wrote:
"lol they left confion out long time ago! They don’t like him."
appleuser86666457 noted:
"Make them kommot for there, if it was kyekyeku won’t they have gone to visit him."
ladymoney885 remarked:
"But still you should have been there for C confion."
39/40 addresses rift between Dr Likee and Lil Win
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that 39/40 had added his voice to the growing tension between his boss, Dr Likee and his colleague, Lil Win.
Speaking to Portfolio DJ, Dr Likee's crony, 39/40, criticised Lil Win's habit of throwing shots at his boss and colleagues. He acknowledged that Lil Win was a senior figure in the industry and needed to act the part.
