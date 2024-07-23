KK Fosu missed the funeral of the late John Claude Tamakloe, who lost his life in an accident while travelling with the musician and Bless

The musician sparked a media frenzy for his tone-deaf response to the many comments against him from Ghanaians

KK Fosu has issued an official press statement to address the controversy and apologised for his earlier response

Ghanaian veteran musician KK Fosu once again addressed the controversy surrounding his absence from blogger John Claude Tamakloe's funeral.

KK Fosu releases a press statement

KK Fosu took to social media to issue a press statement to officially clarify the issues arising from his absence at John Claude Tamakloe's funeral.

In the press statement, the musician explained that he and his team had intended to attend John Claude's one-week observation, but the deceased's family objected.

According to KK Fosu, the family cited him as being responsible for the blogger's demise since he was in his vehicle when the accident occurred. He reiterated that he had no relationship with the late blogger until the day of the tragic accident.

In the press statement, KK Fosu also apologised for his comments about the issue earlier on Hitz FM's morning show, stating that he was overwhelmed with emotion.

The Highlife artiste added that he is still recuperating from his injuries and has not been given medical clearance to travel or attend any public gathering.

KK Fosu expressed his commitment to personally reach out to the late John Claude's family and offer his condolences. He also called on the Ghana Police Service to speed up their investigations into the accident to bring an amicable resolution.

Below is the press statement shared by KK Fosu on social media:

Reactions to KK Fosu's press statement

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to KK Fosu's press statement.

@maameabenaanyarkopoku commented:

"I know there are circumstances we can’t control unless God but in all you do , TRY YOUR BEST TO STAY ALIVE! Eget why."

@efyachelsea commented:

"This is better."

@lauren_yaaya commented:

"Shut up man! For humanity sake you could have sent delegates. He died in the course of his duty serving you oga..... Your presence isn't really the problem since we all know you are convalescing.... It's your non nonchalant behaviour that got people annoyed. Stop the foolery .....Mtwweeewww."

KK Fosu speaks after missing John Claude's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that KK Fosu addressed criticism about his absence at John Claude's funeral in a recent interview.

Speaking on Hitz FM's morning show, the musician explained that he was still recovering from his injuries and was not informed about the funeral ahead of time, hence his absence.

