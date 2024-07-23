Comedian and actor Kalybos took time off to do his wife Antwiwaa Owusu Asante's hair and the funny video went viral

In the caption, Mrs Owusu Asante highlighted how impatient her husband was when he was styling her hair

Many people talked about how beautiful she looked without makeup, while others admired the chemistry in the video

Comedian and actor Kalybos displayed his romantic side when he took time off his busy schedule to do his wife, Antwiwaa Owusu Asante's hair.

Kalybos styels his wife, Antwiwaa Owusu Asante's hair in video. Image Credit: @antwiwaabos

Source: Instagram

Kalybos does his wife's hair

In the romantic video shared by Mrs Owusu Asante on her TikTok page, @antwiwaabos, she was seated on a chair while her husband stood behind her and did her hair.

The talented comedian, who got married in 2023, showed that he still adored and catered for his wife by being the hairdresser for the day.

He parted her hair, grabbed the blowdryer, and began to dry and straighten it. In the video, Kalybos's wife lamented that he was impatient with the process.

In the caption of the funny video, she wrote,

"The hairdresser with no patience."

Below is the video of Kalybos blow-drying his wife, Antwiwaa Owusu Asante's natural hair.

Reactions to the video of Kalybos doing his wife's hair

Many people in the comment section talked about how beautiful Antwiwaa looked without makeup as they gushed over her adorable smile.

Below are the heartwarming reactions to the video:

Nana Ama QueeNIE❤️ said:

"His wife is really beautiful "

gifty said:

"so Kalybos u ve also taking dis ur funny behavior in ur marriage to abi?"

AFRAKOMAH said:

"Omg living with Kalybos"

Special Vee1 said:

"You're really beautiful"

Yaa Lisa|UGC&ContentCreator said:

"I know you must laugh everyday "

Kalybos and his wife flew to the UK to watch Kudus play

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor and his wife, Antwiwaa Owusu Asante, flew to London to watch Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus and his club, West Ham United, beat Brentford 4:2 at the club's stadium.

Kalybos showed his social media followers how their time at the stadium went from the time they walked to the stadium, to the reactions of the fans from the West Ham United stands, among others.

In the caption, he thanked his wife, Mrs Owusu Asante, for being of great company to him to watch the game.

