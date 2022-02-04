Joselyn Dumas wowed many people on social media with her cat walking abilities

The actress was seen rocking a beautiful dress which saw her glowing like the sun as she modelled on top of a building

Joselyn Dumas is noted for the many roles she has played in Ghanaian movies alongside other top actors

Pretty Ghanaian actress, TV show host and brand influencer, Joselyn Dumas, has dazzled many of her fans and followers with a video she released on her social media page.

In her latest post on Instagram sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian actress and TV show host was spotted cat walking on top of a building.

She was seen wearing a gold-themed outfit which fit her so well as she beamed with her usual beautiful smile.

Joselyn Dumas was seen walking from one end of where she stood to another while flaunting her modelling skills.

The Adams Apples actress complemented her looks with her stunning makeup and beautiful long black hair and matching colour of high heels.

Joselyn Dumas causes traffic in video while cat-walking; fans heap praises on her (Photo credit: Joselyn Dumas/Instagram)

Many react to the video

Taking to the comment section, fans, as well as industry colleagues of the actress, were full of praise as they admired her.

femorich came in with the comment:

"You look ravishing"

efo_honey commented:

"U dey form o!"

kofi.asare.7 noted:

"Still Ghana's finest"

There were many such comments and emojis that showed Joselyn Dumas was very much admired by those who are following her.

Source: YEN.com.gh