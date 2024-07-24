Ghanaian businessman Sugar Kwami marked his birthday on July 22, 2024, with many celebrities and musicians in attendance

Videos of the giant golden lion birthday cake that was cut with a sword at the celebratory event have amused many people

Some people applauded the baker's talent, while others could not help but drool over the lovely and well-designed cake

Ghanaian crypto expert Sugar Kwami went viral after he invited his famous celebrity friends to his birthday party to celebrate him on July 22, 2024.

Sugar Kwami cuts giant lion birthday cake

Many Ghanaian musicians were present, including Efya. There were scenes where Sista Afia danced seductively on Kwabena Kwabena and even allegedly kissed Amerado Burner during their performance of 2 Things.

Ghanaian celebrities, including actors John Dumelo and James Gardiner, Snapchat influencers Dulcie Boateng and The Mitch Brothers, and singer Lasmid were spotted there.

A birthday cake was cut as part of the birthday party, and its structure, design, and creative nature got many people talking on social media.

The cake was a giant standing golden lion. In the video, men in uniforms were seen wheeling it to the centre, where friends, family and well-wishers gathered around Sugar Kwami to cut it.

Below is the video of the giant lion cake:

Reactions to Sugar Kwami's birthday celebration

Many people in the comment section said that they did not expect the standing golden lion to be a birthday cake, thinking it was a metal structure or symbol.

Others who were awed by the creative nature of the cake in the viral videos applauded the baker their craft.

The comments are below:

mhormie said:

"Very creative. Doesn't even look like a cake."

taggor1 said:

"Judah mu gyata anaaa Mari gyata"

ameyaw112 said:

"I don't know why I was hoping that wouldn't be the cake😂

iammandyluv said:

"Cake mu, Judah mu gyata 😂

sona_grey said:

"Cake mu lion of Judah 😂

_target_wan said:

"We will keep clapping 👏🏾 for others until it’s our turn 🙌🔥 🔥 Inshallah🤞🏾"

acepappy09 said:

"This is the Golden Calf Aaron was worshiping with the Israelites when Moses was going for the Ten Commandments 😂😂😂"

fashionvault___ said:

"All is vanity 😂cake mu Lion King🤴"

adjoakesewaakesse said:

"Eiiii Cake mu Lion of Judah😮"

Below is another video of the cake:

