Fella Makafui has congratulated Nigerian content creator Nasty Blaq after he announced that he was expecting a baby with his lady

In an Instagram post, Nasty Blaq shared photos of his lady with a huge baby bump accompanied by a deep and affectionate caption

The Ghanaian actress was one of the many people who took to the comments section to congratulate the content creator on the news

Nigerian content creator Nasty Blaq has announced that he and his partner are expecting their first child.

Fella Makafui congratulates Nasty Blaq after news he is expecting a baby. Photo Source: nastyblaq, fellamakafui

This joyous news, shared on his Instagram, came alongside heartwarming photos of the couple. In the photos, the heavily pregnant lady showed off her beautiful baby bump.

The couple were clad in white outfits as they embraced each other.

The post, accompanied by a deeply affectionate caption, received a lot of love and congratulations from fans and celebrities.

Among the well-wishers was Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui, who took to the comments section to express her happiness for the couple. Her message stood out among the sea of congratulatory messages. She wrote:

"Congratulations bro"

Nasty Blaq, who has a significant following and is famous across Africa, received thousands of comments from well-wishers who were excited to see him become a family man.

Congratulations pour in for Nasty Blaq

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ogb_recent_ said:

"Congratulations my brother, Any single lady I’m ready now DM me please 🥲🥹"

janemena wrote:

"Whoooooop whooooopp. Congratulations Boss🥹💃🏽. Let me go and dust my medical license and boots. Na me go deliver this baby😩. God’s blessings and protection, Amennnnn and Amennnn"

shankcomics said:

"Na only me no serious. Congratulations brother"

korraobidi commented:

"😍 She’s so beautiful. Can’t wait to see who you produce! 😆 congrats."

