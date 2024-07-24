Nadia Buari, in her latest photos, showed her elegance and class as she rocked a pair of cargo pants alongside a shirt

The actress had a bright smile on her face in every one of the series of photos shared on her Instagram page, delighting her followers

Fans of the actress highlighted how beautiful and evergreen she looked and praised her fashion sense as well

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari impressed her fans with her latest Instagram photos. In the images, Nadia wore a deep grey pair of cargo pants with several side pockets paired with a light peach-pink shirt. Her outfit showed her blend of casual style and elegance as she replaced in the comfort of her home. The actress was barefoot as she spent time in her apartment.

Nadia Buari wearing cargo pants and shirt at home in latest photos. Photo Source: nadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari had a bright smile in every photo, which delighted her followers. The series of photos captured her looking fresh, with her skin looking healthy and well-nourished. The actress often shares photos on her social media pages,

Fans commented on how beautiful and evergreen Nadia Buari looked in the photos. Many highlighted her ability to stay stylish and youthful. Many admirers of the actress noted that they have had affection for her since she graced their TV screens in the late 2000s.

Nadia Buari mesmerises Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

big_wizzy12 said:

"dis beauty has been consistent for decades😍''

christ_alain_abelenguet commented:

"Sweet baby Nadia ! Always young and beautiful ...Queen of Ghana 🇬🇭🤝.My sweet hole."

awesome_awe1 reacted:

"I’m stalking, just admiring from a distance.❤️"

phirinaston commented:

"The one I have for you is real❤️"

emmychrist001 wrote:

"Nawah which kind beauty is this?"

Nadia Buari wows many as she speaks Arabic

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, Nadia Buari, in a video, spoke Arabic and had many of her fans and followers enquiring if she was a practising Muslim.

The Ghanaian actress comes from a Muslim background, with her father bearing the title Alhaji and her mother also bearing the title Hajia.

However, it has never been clear if Nadia was an active member of the Islamic faith.

Source: YEN.com.gh