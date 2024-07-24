Ghanaian musician Kweku Smoke melted many hearts when he shared a video of his time at Prempeh College on his X account

In the heartwarming video, the students were captured chanting his name while clapping their hands

Many people hailed the talented musician, while others expressed their admiration for the energy-filled Prempeh College hall

Ghanaian musician Kweku Smoke was at Prempeh College as part of his high-school tour in the country.

Kweku Smoke, given a rousing welcome, performed at Prempeh College. Image Credit: @kwekusmoke

Source: Instagram

Kweku Smoke at Prempeh College

Kweku Smoke took to his X account to share memories from his trip to Prempeh College, where he was privileged to perform in a filled major hall of high school students.

In the emotional video he shared, the students clapped as they chanted his name, Apraku. He also performed his songs, which heightened the mood in the hall as the students sang word for word at the top of their voices.

Meanwhile, Kweku Smoke is not the only person in the Ghanaian creative industry to have graced the major hall of Prempeh College to entertain the high schoolers.

On Saturday, July 20, 2024, talented dancer Afronita visited the school, where she thrilled the students with exceptional dance moves to a music mix.

Video of Kweku Smoke at Prempeh College.

Reactions to the video

Many people in the comment section of the video talked about their admiration of the students singing and vibing to the songs Kweku Song performed on stage.

Others also hailed the Ghanaian musician as their favourite artiste and vouched for him to win the Artiste of the Year award in the 2025 edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), which Stonebwoy won in 2024.

The comments are below:

@EwerekoLyrics said:

"You de3 you be the highest oooo, your level of composure is that of Real Madrid guy 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@KojoWud_ said:

"song of the year🔥🔥"

@Dadzie_Daily said:

"The whole hall is full & filled with energy!"

@YawOkay said:

"Trapper of the year. Preman!!!!"

@UGLY_COBBER said:

“The album no ankasa be dope top class 🔥”

@Taktizman121 said:

“Artist for the street 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Prempeh College boys return from US

YEN.com.gh reported that students from Prempeh College who participated in the 2024 World Robotic Championship returned home to a rousing welcome.

Scores of people trooped to Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to receive them amid showering of praises.

The students returned with their faces full of smiles as they had once again made their nation and school proud.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh