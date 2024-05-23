Three young Ghanaian businessmen have displayed their flamboyant lifestyle on social media

Three boys, in separate videos, show their mansions and cars worth millions of dollars to the awe of their fans

This caused a debate among their fans, as they argued who had more money and properties

Ghanaian big boys have put their opulent lifestyle to the awe of many people on social media.

In separate videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, three young boys displayed their freshly acquired luxurious cars in a seemingly cold war of wealth, as their fans argued over who was the richest among them.

Kwahu-based Nana Omari Wadie displayed three expensive cars parked inside a beautiful mansion.

The cars spotted in his video are the latest Lexus 570, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Mercedes Benz GLS 450 4Matic.

The Lexus 570 car costs between $93,915 and $134,490, according to caranddriver.com

Watara Money, on the other hand also shows his beautiful mansion filled with a fleet of flashy cars - Ranger Rover, and Mercedes Benz, among other vehicles.

In a video shared on his TikTok page, Watara Money took delivery of a brand-new Bentley Bentayga.

The Car and Driver website quotes prices of the Bentley Bentayga ranging between $205,925 and $339,150.

Swedru-based businessman, Abu Trica, also displayed his flamboyant wealth as he unveiled his freshly acquired Lamborghini Urus, with prices starting from $245,000 to $275,000.

Fans debate who is richer

Fans of the three young men engaged in a heated debate as to who was the richer.

Some of the comments are listed below.

Mr_Rebirth said:

"Dada Joe get bentayga nobi today say 1 of 1."

APEX also said:

"Chairman Abu Trica."

Survivor Gh Survivor Gh commented>

Chairman bia chairman odogu

Kofi_Debrah also commented:

"Nana Omari Wadie (NOW 1)."

