Ghanaian skit maker Asafo Powers has finally met his idol, Jonathan Sowah, after the latter touched base in Ghana

The duo, together with Asafo Power's hypeman, have collaborated to shoot more entertaining skits that have cracked ribs on social media

Netizens who saw their collaboration were impressed and took to the comments to express their views

Asafo Powers, the popular Ghanaian skit maker renowned for his humorous impersonations of Ghanaian footballer Jonathan Sowah, has taken his comedy to the next level by collaborating with the footballer himself.

The much-anticipated meetup occurred late last week, resulting in a series of skits that have already captivated audiences on social media.

Asafo Powers has linked up with his idol Jonathan Sowah. Image source: Asafo Powers, Jonathan Sowah

Source: UGC

The two vibrant young men combined their talents to create content. Sowah, a good sportsman, was eager to join the fun.

Asafo Power's hypeman, Last Hero, was also present at the scene, assisting with the content creation. They played football together, ate, and did other fun stuff as part of the skit-making. Asafo Powers and Last Hero were delighted to meet their biggest idol.

Netizens react to videos

@wtf_rema wrote:

"Ei heat o."

@As3mabagh1 wrote:

"Asafo powers to dey ball oo."

@N_Kayblues wrote:

"Same energy."

Source: YEN.com.gh