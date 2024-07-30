Jordan Ayew was all smiles as he relaxed in an ice bath during a recent training session with Crystal Palace

In the video, the forward was placed in a large tub filled with icy water and tried his best to endure the cold

Many Ghanaians were excited to see Jordan Ayew smiling in the video shared by Crystal Palace on TikTok

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew delighted fans with a rare smile during a recent training session.

A video shared on the club's official TikTok account showed Ayew smiling and laughing as he participated in an ice bath session.

Ghanaian footballer Jordan Ayew takes an ice bath during a Crystal Palace session. Photo source: crystalpalace

Source: TikTok

In the video, Ayew was immersed in a large black basin filled with icy water, trying to endure the cold. The sight of a smiling Jordan Ayew, who often has a serious demeanour, brought joy to fans, especially those from Ghana.

Many Ghanaians expressed their excitement in the comments section, saying that they were happy to see the footballer smiling.

Ayew, often seen as reserved and serious, has addressed his demeanour in previous interviews, admitting that he is not the smiley type and mentioning that even his mother and others often complain.

Ice bath sessions are a common practice among athletes to aid recovery and reduce muscle soreness. Fans appreciated seeing a more relaxed and cheerful side of Jordan.

Jordan Ayew's smile excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

dayas024 commented:

"The first time of seeing Jordan smiling"

Yhelo Cece said:

"First time seeing him smile"

OMEGA 492 wrote:

"First time I heard 👂 him talking louder"

Kudus Jr commented:

"wow first time seeing my super laughing 😂"

Papa atongo wrote:

"Never seen him laugh this hard"

Jordan Ayew might move to Leicester

In a similar story by YEN.com.gh, Leicester City is reportedly considering a move for Jordan Ayew this window.

The 32-year-old forward is about to enter the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park with Crystal Palace.

The Foxes have made a quick return to the Premier League following their promotion from the Championship.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh