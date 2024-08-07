Stonebwoy was spotted on a boat cruise in Norway winding down after his recent performance abroad

He went on the boat ride with Norway-based Ghanaian artiste Akuvi Kumoji and their mutuals

The sensational female singer described her moment with Stonebwoy as a dream come true

On August 3, Ghanaian Afrodancehall and Afrobeats star Stonebwoy performed at this year's Reggae Geel festival.

The event heralded as Europe's oldest reggae festival platformed Stonebwoy for the second time having played his Reggae Geel debut in 2018.

The Ghanaian musician took some time off to wind down after the critically acclaimed reggae Geel performance, which he flew his crew out for.

Stonebwoy meets Akuvi Kumoji

Stonebwoy embarked on his boat cruise in Norway with Norwegian Ghanaian Akuvi Kumoji.

Akuvi, born and raised in Asker, released her debut single in 2019 and went on to participate in the Melodi Grand Prix, Norway's national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest.

The singer is set to release her new collaboration with Stonebwoy, and she said it was her biggest dream to work with the reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year.

On Instagram, Akuvi said,

We made this song three years ago, leaving a verse open, with Stonebwoy in mind as the feature. We were so determined to have him on that we excluded it on the EP. I mentioned this amazing artist as my main dream feature in Ghana in more than 10 radio interviews and to many others, and now, six months later, it's happening in Norway, of all places. It's too wild.

Ghanaians react to Stonebwoy's moments in Norway

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's boat cruise in Norway.

@Yung7blue said:

"He do some hot song plus Akuvi🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@amid_temitayo wrote:

"He should enjoy his life"

@_Menonwhite noted:

"Great Singer he deserves joy"

