The pre-internment service for the late actor Psalm Adjeteyfio is underway at the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre in Accra

The veteran movie star, famed as TT for his role in the television drama series Taxi Driver, passed on April 8, 2022, from health complications that include cardiomegaly and high blood pressure.

His remains have been laid in state at the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre in Accra, where his burial service is underway.

Late actor Psalm Adjeteyfio goes home. Source: Kofi TV (Facebook)/@GHOneTV (Twitter)

The late actor's family will follow his burial with a thanksgiving service on Sunday, June 5, at the V.I.D.E. Ministries in Accra, Ghanaweekend reports.

Watch the live burial service below:

Meanwhile, the late TT featured in movies like Papa Lasisi, The Chosen One, American Boy, and The Scent of Danger.

The actor will be remembered for his great acting skills and unique personality which made him a household name in the late 1990s.

Vicky Zugah Buries Mom

YEN.com.gh previously reported that actress and television presenter, Vicky Zugah, laid to rest her mother, Madam Beatrice Adzo Patu, on Saturday.

The Ghanaian movie personality lost her mother in January after she succumbed to a long battle with ill health.

''For five years, you fought. For five years, I waited for a miracle. For five years, you held on.

Constance Edjeani-Afenu: Ghana's First Female Brigadier-General Goes Home

Also, Ghana’s first female Brigadier-General, Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu, has been laid to rest on Friday.

The trailblazer's final internment followed a pre-burial service at the Garrison Methodist/Presbyterian Church in Burma Camp, where a post humus promotion from Brigadier-General to Major-General was conferred on her.

The late Emefa Edjeani-Afenu was first in most things during her distinguished career spanning 42 years in the Ghana Armed Forces.

Source: YEN.com.gh