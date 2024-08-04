Stonebwoy dished out a thrilling performance at this year's Reggae Geel Festival in Geel, Belgium

The Ghanaian Afrodancehall and Afrobeats crooner flew out his entire team and band for the spectacular performance

Videos of him connecting with other performers, including Luciano, have surfaced online

Ghanaian Afrodancehall and Afrobeats act Stonebwoy flew out over seven of his team and band members for his set at this year's Reggae Geel festival in Belgium.

Stonebwoy performed on August 3, joining a host of other global talents including Skip Marley on the festival's gold stage.

This was Stonebwoy's second time thrilling the crowd at Europe's oldest reggae festival, having made his debut solo 8 years ago.

Stonebwoy meets Luciano

Ghana's reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year unpacked a slew of hits from his catalogue, including his latest Your Body. After the performance, he took to social media, saying

Full circle moment to be back at @reggaegeel 8 years later with my whole team and @thebhimband 🇬🇭 1GOD1GAD.

Stonebwoy's Reggae Geel performance thrilled many fans and other performers, including Jamaica's Luciano, who recently criticised the Ghanaian for with his fake patois.

In a video shared, Luciano hailed Stonebwoy and proposed a collaboration.

Ghanaians react to Stonebwoy's second Reggae Geel performance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's performance and the proposal from Luciano.

@jahson_rasking said:

And when they find ways to pull us down our works keep shaming them

@richdudegh_ wrote:

Good, the works will make them change their mind.

dr.johnpascal59 remarked

Same Luciano ????? what is going on in da 2024

omari_ion_1 noted:

Man putting in hard work stay blessed. Artist of the Year in advance 🔥🔥

morgancashboy exclaimed:

BHIM BHIM 🔥 HIM THAT 1GAD 👑🙌🏾 BhimNations To The Whole World 🌍 🔥🔥🔥

iambecky23 shared:

Things I love to see! The whole team out there making us proud 😍 Good to see my people @_chaingod @_faganda and @Allai doing what they love with grace in obimanso😍😍

mister_kwaku_sika added:

The energy you gave yesterday was lit 🔥. Good performance 🔥1 GAD indeed

Stonebwoy chills with his team in Belgium

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had demonstrated how he and his team live like a family as they enjoyed a delicious Ghana Jollof meal in Belgium.

The video warmed many hearts as they applauded the decorated Ghanaian musician for treating his team like family.

