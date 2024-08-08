Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand has returned from her recent trip to the UK with her colleagues

A woman who many believe to be Endurance Grand's mother was seen welcoming the dancer back home

The hearty moment, which has surfaced online, excited many fans who continue to root for Endurance Grand

DWP Academy's Endurance Grand was among several Ghanaian stars who flew to the UK in July for this year's Ghana Party in the Park.

The dancer and her colleagues leveraged their trip to interact with fans and other dancers in the UK.

Endurance Grand twins with her mum

Scores of fans thronged social media to welcome the DWP Academy star back home after a successful first run in the UK.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a woman believed to be Endurance Grand's mum was highly elated to welcome the dancer from her trip at the airport.

The woman wore a hairstyle similar to the dancer's first option after she got rid of her dreadlocks.

Ghanaians react to Endurance Grand's moment with her mum

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Endurance Grand's relationship with her family.

anijahasia0214 said:

So happy for u made me cry ... enjoy mama u deserve it 😢😢😢👏👏👏👏👏🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌

sarahluvaguguo wrote:

Welcome to mother land, Awwn you look like your mom ❤️❤️❤️❤️💜💜💜

glambybee_beauty noted:

I now see the reason why presido mistakenly tagged her in a post instead of rolie says he missed her already 😂Welcome home😍

denohgrear remarked:

Aww am not crying 😭😭, there's nothing important in this world than being with ur family.. enjoy ur stay ou big baby 🖤🖤🖤

corban167 added:

You see those beautiful smiles on your pretty face? It stay forever 🤩🖤🙏🏾

Endurance Grance recounts her 1st time abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that she had wrapped up her dance assignment in Berlin, which was her debut international gig this year.

The dancer shared her best moments from the CDC festival, where she ran double classes on the first and last days of the event and was one of only two dancers to coach multiple sessions this year.

