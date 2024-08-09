Seasoned actress Efia Odo reacted when she relaised ehr name had topped the trends and was the centre of discussions

This comes after she ade interesting revelations on a recently launched Rants Bants Confessions podcast on YouTube

Many people called her out on matters pertaining to rapper Kwesi Arthur's music career, and toher controversiesother

Socialite and actress Efia Odo took to social media to react as her name topped the trends on X and other social media platforms.

This comes at the back of the Rants Bants Confessions podcast, which she cohosted with influencers Gisela Amponsah and Princess Ama Burland.

Efia Odo spoke after topping the trends

Efia Odo took to her X account to react after she became the centre of discsuions on social media and the news after her, Gisela, and Ama's podcast went viral.

On X, Efia Odo bragged about being the centre of attention as she referred to herself as the clout. She wrote,

"I am the CLOUT, f*ck you mean."

Meanwhile, on the podcast Efia Odo opened up about her amorous relationship with Revlo, how she and Kwesi Arthur as well as Shatta Wale ended their friendships.

Efia Odo's reaction to trending on X.

Reactions to Efia Odo's post on X

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding Efia Odo's reactions to conversations surrounding her alleged amrous affairs with musicians Kwesi Arthur and Efia Odo:

@yawlegacyy_ said:

"Midnight Kwesi go reply you wait. Boys say he dey use midnight data🙂‍↔️"

@styles_jp8 said:

"You are the clout but you still can't stop mentioning his name. Clout? Lmaoo"

@hoesluvlaroi said:

"Masa he say lef ein life give am that be all chale live your life"

@NanaYawOp said:

"Sia you mentioned his name everywhere you go , you think he will spend the rest of his life on some like you. Leave the boy alone, you can go and chase your sugar daddies ehard o🥲"

@sa_m_m_y_ said:

"you couldn’t promote the podcast without mentioning his name , make it make sense ffs"

@Ohene_Khojo said:

"MORNING VAWULENCE!!!!!!!!!, LETS GOOOOO EFIA🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

The full podcast featuring Efia Odo, Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland.

