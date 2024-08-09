Ajagurajah, in a video, showed off some of the luxurious properties he has acquired throughout his life

The Spiritual leader also flaunted his $300K Richard Millie Watch, claiming that its worth could purchase a mansion

Many Ghanaians on social media flooded the comment section to share their opinion on Ajagurajah's expensive watch

Bishop Ajagurajah, leader of the Universal Spiritual Outreach, known as the Ajagurajah Movement, went viral on social media after showcasing some of the expensive things he owned.

Ajagurajah flaunts a $300K Richard Millie watch

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Bishop Ajagurajah gives a tour of one of the many plush homes he owns and his $300,000 Land Cruiser 70th Anniversary edition. He also shared details of the amount of money he spent on them.

Apart from the plush house and the cars, one other thing that stood out was his watch. The Bishop brought out a Richard Mille timepiece, considered one of the most expensive watches in the world.

Ajagurajah disclosed that he received the Richard Millie watch as a gift from a close friend abroad. He claimed that the watch cost $300K and that its worth purchase many mansions in Ghana.

Below is the video of Bishop Ajagurajah flaunting his $300K Richard Millie watch:

Reactions to Ajagurajah's $300K Richard Millie watch

Bishop Ajagurajah's claims about his $300K Richard Millie watch drew reactions on social media. Many people doubted the cost and authenticity of the watch. Others also hailed him for amassing his vast wealth. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

Hendrix_khalil commented:

"Richard Mille from tonaton😭."

Toro commented:

"Aye mansion 😂😂😂😂 come to Adum u will get the same version 150 cedis."

@jamessarfo9946 commented:

"We tap into such kind of blessing’s upon our lives."

@latifabubakar6946 commented:

"I love this man."

Sl8ve commented:

"That's not RM... listen to the sound it made."

crossedroadz commented:

"Is he aware he is supposed to pay taxes on that gift? He will go hiding when GRA starts coming after him."

kennedyboamah4360 commented:

"That wrist watch is very expensive."

Breezy GH commented:

"Honestly speaking..the watch ⌚️is not original."

Rush Young commented:

"Where are the papers attached to the watch 😂😂 all luxury watches have certificates."

Gemstones303 commented:

"I just love the way this prophet lives his life. He doesn't care what you think about him, he does what seems fit for him. Way to go, Ajagurajah."

