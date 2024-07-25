Ajagurajah, in a video, joined the Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance, sparking reactions from social media users

The prophet shared the video of him and one of his church members participating in the challenge inside their church

The Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge has become a viral sensation as many have hopped on to the trend made famous by Nigerian skit maker Brain Jotter

Prophet Ajagurajah, leader of the Universal Spiritual Outreach known as the Ajagurajah Movement, caused a stir on social media after joining a new viral dance challenge.

Ajagurajah participates in the popular Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge on social media. Photo source: @ajagurajah_official

Ajagurajah joins the dance challenge

Prophet Ajagurajah took to social media to share a video of himself and one of his church members participating in the viral Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge.

In the video, the prophet and his church member walked towards each other in opposite directions and performed a funny leg dance at the point where the chorus of the ‘Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo’ song played in the background.

Prophet Ajagurajah and his church member repeated the same dance move on multiple occasions as a few others gathered inside the church watched and cheered for them.

He shared the social media post with the caption,

"And you are there thinking about me😂😂😂😂."

Nigerian skit-maker Brian Jotter popularised the Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge on social media by using Mike Ejeagha’s ‘Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche’ song. Many celebrities have participated in the dance challenge.

Below is the video of Ajagurajah participating in the Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge:

Reaction to the video

The video of Ajagurajah and his church members participating in the Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge sparked widespread reactions on social media. Many users flooded the comment section, laughed hard after seeing the prophet dance and declared him the viral challenge winner.

@yeboahgladysabena commented:

"So this challenge reach headquarters 😜😜😜."

@dj_jimore commented:

"The end of the challenge Papa you won hands down 😂."

@urstruly_praiz commented:

"Ah odiifour sukooko 😂😂😂😂."

@michaelbeela1 commented:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂IGP come and see you people oooo."

@fiifi_ofosuhene commented:

"😂 peace be unto you I like you for your sense of humour."

@master_bony commented:

"I saw this coming 😂😂😂."

