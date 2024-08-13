Shatta Wale Reacts To Adorable Video Of Vybz Kartel And Daughter Bonding: "So Happy To See This"
- Shatta Wale geeked over a video of Vybz Kartel and his daughter Adi'Anna bonding on TikTok
- The Ghanaian dancehall artiste was spotted in the comments section sharing his elation at seeing the dancehall legend and daughter reunited
- The musician has been excited since Vybz Kartel's release from prison, taking to social media to express how much he idolised Kartel
Popular Ghanaian dancehall sensation Shatta Wale could not contain his joy after he stumbled upon a cute TikTok video of legendary Vybz Kartel and his daughter, Adi'Anna, participating in a popular challenge. The video, which went viral, showed the father-daughter duo spending time together and bonding.
Shatta Wale, a massive admirer of Vybz Kartel, was spotted in the comments section of the viral post, expressing his elation at seeing the Jamaican dancehall icon reunited with his daughter. He wrote:
“So happy to see this day 💚💚💚💚🙏🙏🙏🙏”
The video comes a few weeks after Vybz Kartel's release from prison. Kartel, who had been serving time since 2011 for the murder of Clive 'Lizard' Williams, was freed on July 31, 2024, following a unanimous decision by the Jamaica Court of Appeal not to proceed with a retrial. After spending 13 years behind bars, Kartel's release was met with excitement among his supporters, including Shatta Wale.
Since Kartel's release, Shatta Wale has been vocal on social media, openly sharing his joy and admiration for the dancehall legend.
Shatta Wale's comments warms hearts
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
chylo said:
"believe nuh man 1gaza nation"
Zomez lighting service wrote:
"SM u be don ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️hoping to see you some day"
𝓐𝓜𝓔𝓡𝓘𝓒𝓐𝓝𝓐🇺🇸 wrote:
"It happened King 🙏🏻❤️. Always joy in the few moments in this life . Glad he’s free "
Amaarae's reaction when Kartel was released
Shatta Wale is not the only Ghanaian musician excited by the dancehall legend's release. On the day he was released, Amaarae joined the numerous musicians who reacted to the release of Vybz Kartel.
On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, it was all over the news that the musician had been made a free man 13 years after his conviction.
At the time, Amarae was delighted that the 'World Boss' had been freed and was even near shedding tears.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
