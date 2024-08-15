Esther Smith recently attended a media engagement for her upcoming concert with her daughter

The young girl talked about her first time in Ghana and shared her love for the country

A video of her expressing herself confidently and singing with her mum has popped up online

Ghanaian gospel singer Esther Smith has returned to Ghana after over a decade abroad and has started her media run in preparation for her historic concert.

On August 14, the singer joined media personality Giovani on 3FM's afternoon drive to recount her journey abroad.

She went with her young daughter, who couldn't hide her love for her home country, Ghana, after the first visit.

Esther Smith's daughter flaunts her voice. Photo source: Instagram/EstherSmithmusic, Instagram/3fm927

Source: Instagram

Esther Smith's daughter sings

Esther Smith burst onto the music scene two decades ago with her debut album, Gye No Di, which earned three awards at the 2003 edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

Speaking to Giovani Caleb, Esther Smith shared her efforts to ensure that her children remain connected to their home country.

Giovani was impressed when Esther Smith's daughter started singing her mother's classics. She explained that their Sunday morning rides to church always include Esther Smith's song playing in the background.

Ghanaians hail Esther Smith's daughter

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Esther Smith and her daughter's delightful stint with Giovanni.

susandzifa said:

"This is beautiful 😍😍 buh Giovanni please be coming down 😭😂😂😂😂"

addyafrik wrote:

"I wasn’t expecting that you sing like uncle part 😂😂"

Godsway Edem Abbah noted:

"She sings like which Uncle please? If that Uncle is Giovanni, then seriously I'm confused."

Kofisae Anku remarked:

"Talent is being transferred 🔥🔥🔥🫶👌She carries the oil too"

Nana Adoma added:

"Sing like which uncle?🤔🤐anyway she has a nice voice and resembles the mother"

Esther Smith talks life before stardom

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Esther Smith opened up about what she used to do before she became a nationwide gospel music sensation.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, Esther Smith shared her experience using several graphic designing tools, including Corel Draw.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh