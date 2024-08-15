Esther Smith explained why she left Ghana to stay in Germany at the height of her gospel music career

The gospel musician revealed that her third son's medical condition contributed to her relocating to the European country

Esther Smith detailed some of the difficulties she encountered after learning of her son's severe health issue

Gospel musician Esther Smith opened up about her family problems and decision to leave Ghana for Germany several years ago.

Esther Smith addresses her relocation to Germany

In an interview on TV3's The Afternoon Show, Esther Smith shared a sad story of how her third son's serious medical issues influenced her decision to relocate to Germany.

The gospel singer explained that her third son was diagnosed with a severe heart condition, which needed urgent medical attention.

"One of my sons had a severe heart condition, so that played a huge demand of my time in Germany. He is now a footballer."

Esther Smith also recounted her reaction after being informed about her son's heart condition for the first time after he was born prematurely.

The musician said that she encountered some challenges and decided to sacrifice her music career and her life in Ghana to prioritise her son's health, so she relocated to Germany to get him the best medical care he needed.

She said:

"My son was born prematurely. In the seventh month of my pregnancy, the doctor told me that his heart did not build well, so they needed to do the surgery. He is my third son. It was very difficult for me, but we serve a living God, and that is the reason why he is a footballer now."

Esther Smith has embarked on a media tour after arriving in Ghana to perform two major concerts for the first time in over a decade. The music concerts will be held in Kumasi and Accra.

Below is the video of Esther Smith speaking about her son's health condition:

Reactions to Esther Smith's comments

Esther Smith addresses relationship with Morris Babyface

