French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé has disclosed that she would consider moving to Ghana if she finds love in the motherland.

After announcing the end of her 4-year stay would be taking effect in August 2022, she said she would happily relocate from France to Ghana if she finds the man of her dreams.

In an interview on Accra based radio station, Okay FM, she told host, Abeiku Santana, that:

"Why would I not marry a Ghanaian. I would certainly if I meet the man of my dreams in Ghana, I would marry a Ghanaian?"

She added that Ghanaians have not been anything but so sweet to her since her arrival into the country, hence, she wouldn't hesitate to marrying a Ghanaian.

"Ghanaians have been so sweet and nice to me. If I ever fall in love with any of them, I won't hesitate to get married to either of them."

The 54-year-old French native who became an ambassador to Ghana in September 2018, has immersed herself into the Ghanaian culture and experienced life here to the fullest.

In April last year, she was enstooled as Nkosuo Hemaa of Hani in the Bono Region. Now known as Nana Benneh III, the ambassador pledged to support the development of her community.

Ghanaians share reactions on Anne Sophie Avé's finding love in Ghana

French Ambassador to Ghana Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé Shops at Makola Market on foot

Her Excellency, Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé, the French Ambassador to Ghana appears to have acclimatised to life in Ghana as thoroughly as the everyday Ghanaian.

Not long ago, the revered icon was at the crowded Makola Market in Accra to purchase some items for herself and also connect with the locals in a heartwarming manner.

The spectacle has won Anne Sophie a lot of admiration particularly on social media because such locations are rarely visited by respected icons in Ghana, let alone a foreigner.

Born on November 10, 1968, in Fontainebleau (France), Anne Sophie was appointed the ambassador of France to Ghana by decree of the President of the French Republic in September 2018.

