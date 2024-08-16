Shatta Wale has released his highly anticipated collaboration with Ghanaian hiplife sensation Amerado

Kwaw Kese has fallen in love with the new release, which is Shatta Wale's debut off his upcoming album

He shared a remark about the song, which has broached conversations about their rivalry

Shatta Wale has kickstarted the rollout of his critically acclaimed Shatta and Friends album on a strong note.

His first serve, a collaboration with Amerado, has gained significant traction from Ghanaians, including his old rival Kwaw Kese.

Kwaw Kese stamps Shatta Wale's new song. Photo source: X/KwawKese, X/ShattaWalegh

Source: Twitter

Shatta Wale's rivalry with Kwaw Kese dates back nearly a decade when the two artistes moved from trading diss songs to threatening each other.

Last year, the rapper chided Shatta Wale for his unpopular comments about the PlayGhana proposal spearheaded by top industry figures, including George Britton and Black Sherif.

Despite their rift, Kwaw Kese hailed Shatta Wale's new song, exciting scores of fans expecting them to collaborate again after their 2018 hit track Allo.

Kwaw Kese joins a long list of musicians who have supported Shatta Wale's new collaboration with Amerado. Ghanaian gospel crooner Obaapa Christy also took to social media, saying,

"Wow. I like the song. Send your angels come down. Yes this is a word."

Kwaw Kese's remarks excite fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kwaw Kese's remarks about Shatta Wale's new song.

@Nomadazarky3 said:

"We need u and Wale collabo again wofa"

@jacksoncreed60 wrote:

"You earn my respect"

@FelixAnang53657 remarked:

"Never all this negative comments, am a deep sm fan and for the street we'll belong 💕🎵💥"

@ChelseaCh37842 noted:

"Things we love to see"

@ayamPossible added:

"King kese king of the streets ABODAM"

Kwaw Kese trolls Sarkodie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwake Kese had weighed in on the frenzy surrounding Sarkodie's dramatic announcement as a performer at this year's Olympic Games, which was caused by DJ Mensah's goof on Asaase Radio.

Kwaw Kese, who recently released a diss song for Sark, shared a video of him in Paris trolling Sarkodie ahead of the Olympics.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh