Seasoned actress Nana Ama McBrown has released the trailer for her upcoming movie series, Great and Mighty.

About the 'Great and Mighty' movie trailer

The video was posted on the official YouTube channel of Mrs Mensah's newly launched movie production company, Empress Production.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram page, Nana Ama noted that the movie series Great and Mighty is the first produced by the movie company and will be aired on her birthday, August 15, 2024.

"🎬 Exciting news! Empress Production is premiering our first movie series, GREAT and MIGHTY, on August 15, 2024. Get ready for a journey like no other."

The Onua Showtime host encouraged her fans to subscribe to the YouTube channel and anticipate blockbuster movies and series.

"Subscribe to our YouTube channel to watch this upcoming series with 😍 @salmamumin @jeffreynortey1 @official_ras_nene @aba__dope @officialshifo1"

Meanwhile, the movie series featured Aba Dope, Ras Nene, Salma Mumin, Jeffrey Nortey and several other Kumawood and Ghallywood stars.

Below is the official trailer of Great and Mighty:

Reactions to the Great and Mighty trailer

Many people thronged the comments section to share positive reviews of the yet-to-be-released movie series. Others also talked about finding out about the movie trailer on the Sunday, August 11, 2024 edition of Onua Showtime.

The reviews are below:

djswitchghana said:

"Great and Mighty🔥👏 #switchup"

gossips24tv said:

"This looks fun🔥😍Like this comment if you can’t wait to watch it ❤️"

@TheBoldTalkk said:

"Ghana Talents Gathered Chale!! This gonna be fun and educative"

@NiiAyi said:

"Who rushed here fast after watching Onua showtime?"

@DoreenMarfo said:

"From onua showtime...is going to be"

McBrown aims to release of 47 prisoners

YEN.com.gh also reported that the CEO of the Crime Check Foundation, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, opened up in a video about actress Nana Ama McBrown's initiative to release 47 inmates.

Kwarteng said the Kumawood actress intended to make the dreams of the 47 inmates a reality on her 47th birthday on August 15, 2024, with many Ghanaians praising the Empress for the act.

