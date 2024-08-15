Nana Ama McBrown's 47th birthday started well but did not end as she might have anticipated

The actress fell sick and had to cancel a radio interview with Bola Ray on the evening of her birthday

An audio recording of her apologising to fans in which she struggled to speak triggered well-wishes from social media users

Star actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown fell under the weather as she celebrated her 47th birthday.

McBrown turned 47 on Thursday, August 15, 2024, and released many photos on social media. Her photos went viral as many fans and colleague entertainers celebrated her online.

Nana Ama McBrown fell sick as she celebrated her 47th birthday on August 15. Photo source: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

But the day did not end as she might have anticipated. The mother of one fell sick and could not attend a necessary appointment.

McBrown cancels Bola Ray interview

McBrown had been scheduled to appear on Bola Ray's Starr Chat on Starr FM later in the evening of her birthday.

But as fans awaited their idol, it was announced that the show had been cancelled because the actress could not make it.

The station later played a recording of the Onua Showtime presenter apologising for her inability to attend the interview. She indicated she was not feeling well and promised to compensate for the disappointment next week.

Listen to the recording below:

Well wishes pour in for McBrown

The announcement of her sickness garnered a lot of sympathy from her admirers on social media. Many wished her a speedy recovery.

nana_akua_abigail said:

Her voice tells it all. Recover soon my favourite

martmanue4 said:

Speedy recovery darling,

nakie_partey said:

Get well soon Nana

whats_up_gh said:

Speedy recovery Nana

justme_joy22 said:

Look its her birthday and she needs to be with her family and loved one's. 😍 enjoy your day Nana 😍

McBrowns frees 47 inmates on birthday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng had disclosed that McBrown had paid for the release of 47 inmates.

The Crime Check Foundation (CCF) CEO noted that the seasoned actress's gesture was part of her 47th birthday.

Many Ghanaians could not hide their joy as they praised McBrown and bestowed God's blessings upon her.

Source: YEN.com.gh