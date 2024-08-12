Musician King Promise caused a stir on social media when a video of him driving a 2024 Tesla Cybertruck surfaced online

He was captured driving it up a hill on a street in Los Angeles in the US, and he showed off the plush interior of the luxury car

The video got many people laughing hard as they likened the robotic stature of the car to his giant shoes

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician King Promise was spotted driving one of the cars by American billionaire and Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, the Tesla Cybertruck, in the US.

King Promise flaunted a Tesla Cybertruck

In the video, King Promise was captured driving the 2024 Tesla Cybertruck up the hill in a superb in the U.S.

The Paris hitmaker was all smiles when he got closer to the camera as he drove up the hill. He then parked the car gently inside an oversized garage.

After parking the car, King Promise was seen surfing through the luxury car's interior while flaunting its beautiful artistic features.

The video has since gone viral. It was screen-recorded from King Promise's Snapchat account and shared online on various pages, including that of the famous blogger Nkonkonsa.

Video of King Promise driving a Tesla Cybertruck.

Reactions to video of King Promise driving a Cybertruck

Comedian DKB, musician Reggie Rockstone and many others took to the comment section to make fun of King Promise as he showed off the Tesla cybertruck.

Below are the hilarious reactions by Ghanaians to the video:

dkbghana said:

I like the way he loves using things that look like his shoes. 😂

esin.nam said:

If it was to be Nigerians you will see positive comments ebi like Ghana is cursed

efia_amponsah_1 said:

"It’s not nice to me. It looks like a robot car 🚙😫😒🤭🤭🫣🫣🫣"

reggierockstone711 said:

"@iamkingpromise not into cars but this is one car I Dey feel 😂 I am such a bogga chalay! Bring come house! ( the duty gh go colla fit buy house 😳) smh"

cyllamoore said:

"What is unique about this truck... I love King Promise but the ride is overhyped. Or e be the price wey the make dudes want to own one anaa"

Lady splashed over GH₵800k on a Tesla

YEN.com.gh reported that a lady was overjoyed after purchasing a Tesla Y car and talked about how she was not bothered about the rising cost of fuel.

Taking her children along to the showroom to pick up the luxury car, the hardworking lady said ordering for Tesla online was seamless.

Many netizens who were car lovers prayed for the same blessings as the US-based lady, who took her time responding to them in the comments.

