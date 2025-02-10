Seasoned Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's wife Miracle Adoma shared an update on the well-being of her husband in a Facebook Post

In the video, Miracle was all smiles as she praised God for granting them a miracle once a gain in their lives

The video touched many hearts, with many people inquiring about how her husband was doing

Seasoned Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's wife Miracle Adoma has shared an update on his eyes after he was unfortunately shot during the Dormaa Festival in 2024.

Kofi Adoma's wife drops an update

Miracle took to her Facebook page to make a video which she shared with her many followers whose hearts were warmed after seeing the joy on her face.

In the video, Miracle was filled with praise as she sang a praise and worship song while making hand gestures and expressing emotions.

With a grateful heart, she sang the lyrics of the gospel song which talked about God's grace coming true, and His grace doing it again for her husband after undergoing surgery in Dubai.

"We give honour to You," she sang with joy.

What happened to Kofi Adoma?

The former Adom FM presenter was accidentally shot in the face while covering the Dorma Festival in 2024.

According to reports, he was rushed to the hospital. After efforts to restore his vision proved futile, he flew to Dubai for further tests and was later made to undergo surgery.

The surgery costs were borne by the famous and wealthy Ghanaian businessman, Ibrahim Mahama.

Reactions to Kofi Adoma's update

Many people inquired from Miracle about the well-being of her husband and whether he was recovering.

Others noted that since she was smiling and giving praise to God, it meant that Kofi Adoma was doing well and recovering from the shooting incident.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video:

Kofi Adoma breaks silence after shooting incident

YEN.com.gh reported that seasoned broadcaster Kofi Adoma broke his silence after his recent involvement in an alleged shooting incident which affected his eyes.

The renowned journalist expressed optimism for God intervening and helping him recover from the injuries he sustained in his eyes.

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's social media post sparked emotions from many Ghanaians who wished him a speedy recovery.

