Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson shared a sneak peek of the interior of the living room in her house.

Lydia Forson flaunts the interior of her home in a TikTok video. Photo source: @lydiaforson

Source: TikTok

Lydia Forson dances in her house

Lydia Forson took to her TikTok page to share a video of herself having fun in her home with her dog.

The actress, spotting an all-black attire, beamed with a smile as she showcased her dance moves to a viral TikTok soundtrack titled Mufasa.

Lydia Forson's video also showed her living room, which looked simple but exquisite, with beautiful furniture as decor.

The living room also had a shelf closer to the staircase, on which her numerous movie awards were carefully arranged for display.

Lydia Forson expressed her excitement in the caption of the social media post and sent a message to her critics.

She wrote:

"You people will never stop me from trying to dance 🤣🤣🤣."

Below is the video of Lydia Forson dancing:

Reactions to Lydia Forson's video

Social media users thronged to the comment section to critique Lydia Forson's dance moves, with many people acknowledging and praising her efforts. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.

Grace Amponsah commented:

"Great job👏."

nahnah ama sasu commented:

"It’s the crackings for me 😂👍."

PeleeYo Enterprise commented:

"You dance too well, my dear."

Frankieblak commented:

"Herrr...my sister, you can dance papa..😂."

mizronniesarp said:

"You have remembered your entertainment perfect days✌️✌️🥰."

kelvinyayrah commented:

"I'm just imagining what you were doing in shs with these dance moves."

Nanikinoasare137 commented:

"Nice moves 😍I always start a dance with running man hehehe... my favourite move."

Clifford Anim commented:

"You did it so well Lydia 🥰."

_.efuaaa.na commented:

"You’ve tried😂😂you are more than Michael Jackson🥰🥰."

Nana. O commented:

"Ei I never knew she can dance like that wow."

user1347890927389 commented:

"I love what u are doing."

Source: YEN.com.gh