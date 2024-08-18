Ghanaian musician KiDi, also known as Dennis Nana Dwamena, shared pictures on social media as he celebrated his birthday on August 18, 2024

Renowned Ghanaian musician Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, has shared some pictures as he celebrates his birthday today (August 18, 2024).

The Lomolomo hitmaker shared the images on all his social media handles and wished himself well.

He added a shot caption to the images.

“+ 1 to a Number 1 🎂🎈❤️‍🔥” he said.

In a video attached to the images he shared on Instagram, Kidi was playing his newest hit song, 'lomolomo' and dancing to it.

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate Kidi on his birthday

Several people who saw Kidi's birthday post commented and wished him well in the years ahead. YEN.com.gh has collated some of the comments; read them below:

kiss_n_bite_shawarma said:

“happy birthday Mr lomo 🎂🎂🎊🔥🔥”

dentaa_show wrote:

“Happy Birthday bro”

kofikerl_ said:

“More of everything!✊🏽🫀🎉❤️‍🔥”

dela_seade wrote:

“Happy birthday Golden Boy”

Ogeethemc said:

“More life Berma 🥂”

Ohemaawoyeje wrote:

“Happy birthday Sugar 😍 more wins 🙌”

Mistameister said:

“Happy birthday champ 🔥”

Djmillzygh wrote:

“Live Life my Family 🥂🫶🏽”

gh_reggie said:

“Happy birthday 🎈 Sugar Daddy”

