Sarkodie has recounted the impact of Ghanaian broadcasters on his music career spanning over two decades

The rapper hailed Papa Bills, host of Adom FM's prime time show, labeling him as instrumental to his growth

A video of Ghanaian musician Sarkodie eulogising Papa Bills after they met in Tema has popped up online

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has opened up on the impact of some broadcasters from Adom FM on his high-striding career.

This comes after the two-time BET winner caught up with Bills Gborgli, popularly known as Papa Bills.

A video of Sarkodie and Papa Bills' interaction has popped up online and excited numerous fans, who hailed the rapper for his gesture.

Sarkodie thanks Papa Bills and Adom FM for their impact on his career. Photo source: Instagram/Sarkupdates, Instagram/PapaBillsgh

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie sends message to Adom FM

Sarkodie has become Africa's biggest rap music star and has worked with top global artists, including Ace Hood and Konvict Music boss Akon.

Apart from his infectious rap lines, the rapper credits his early success to the efforts of numerous radio presenters, especially from Adom FM, which started in Tema, where the rapper grew up.

Papa Bills, who has been with the station for nearly two decades, is behind many of the station's critically acclaimed shows, which catapulted Sarkodie and his Maakye album.

In his interaction with Papa Bills, Sarkodie eulogised him and other stalwarts, including Dr Duncan, Afia Pokuwa, and Daddy Bosco. The rapper openly expressed his interest in returning to the station and his profound gratitude.

Sarkodie and Papa Bills' video excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Sarkodie's gesture towards Adom FM presenters.

clifton.tawiah said:

"I love how you are always grateful Sark. I also play your music everyday oo"

jay_de_sekretgod wrote:

"God bless you too Mr. Michael. SarkTillWeDie"

oilcitymusicofficial_1 remarked:

"The names chawww. But God bless everyone for the support.. 💟💟🇬🇭❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Sarkodie advises rappers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Sarkodie had opened up about the secret behind his unfading relevance in the music industry in a conversation with Audiomack.

He admitted that rappers had an advantage because of their trade and advised younger artists to also understand the importance of building a community around their music.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh