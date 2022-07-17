Celebrated Ghanaian presenter and producer, Papa Bills and his fiancée have tied the knot in a private white wedding

The pair capped their elegant wedding with a lavish reception, with a few family and friends in attendance

A stunning video and photo from the couple's classy wedding and reception have been shared on social media

Celebrated presenter/producer Papa Bills and his beautiful lover have tied the knot in a private but gorgeous wedding ceremony.

The award-winning Ghanaian producer, who doubles as a Disc Jockey (DJ) with Multimedia Media Group's Adom FM and Hitz FM, and his fiancée officially became a couple in the presence of a few family members and friends.

Photos from the white wedding and reception of Papa Bills and his wife. Credit: christvofficial/afiaamankwaahtamakloe

Source: Instagram

The pair capped their elegant wedding with a wedding reception, an occasion that saw the newly married presenter spraying cash on his wife on the dance floor.

Beautiful visuals from Papa Bills and his wife's wedding and reception have popped up. See the below:

Source: YEN.com.gh